Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Brittany Sanders - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lynn Vogel - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval
Best Direction Of A Musical
Madison Joliffe - ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval
Best Ensemble
THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kai van Doorne - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Elliot Morgan - CHICAGO - Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis
Best Musical
ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval
Best New Play Or Musical
WINNIE THE POOH - Theater Terra
Best Performer In A Musical
Antonio Mulero - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Wilbert Schuurman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Gerrit Groot Karsijn - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval
Favorite Local Theatre
Theater de Omval