VIDEO: Guitarist Cory Wong Performs 'Simon' with The Netherlands' Metropole Orchestra

A new pro-shot video has been released of Cory Wong performing "Simon" live with The Netherlands' Grammy-winning Metropole Orchestra, better known as Metropole Orkest.

The track comes off the guitarist's new Live in Amsterdam album, which was released on April 3.

Check out the album on all streaming platforms here.

Watch the video below!

Cory Wong is an American guitarist, songwriter and producer based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He has released several works as a solo artist and in partnership with others. His background spans several genres including jazz. He has performed with Vulfpeck, Stay Human and Chris Thile. His most recent album, Live in Amsterdam, was released in 2020.





