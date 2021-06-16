TIME Will Have World Premiere at Holland Festival

The Holland Festival's 74th edition features Ryuichi Sakamoto as one of the associate artists this year. One of his featured performances will be the world premiere of TIME, a production by Ryuichi Sakamoto and Shiro Takatani.

Holland Festival offers an internationally accessible streaming of the Opera on the 27th of June. For information and tickets please see here.



TIME is Sakamoto's latest piece. It is about a dreamer that sits by the grave of a deceased woman and loses all sense of time. Only when she turns into a white lily does he realise a hundred years have passed. The story is inspired by Soseki Natsume's collection of short stories Yume jūya from 1908. The dancer, Min Tanaka portrays 'humanity' and shō player Mayumi Miyata represents 'nature' through her movement and music.

From the 18th until the 20th of June TIME will be performed in Gashouder, Westergas in Amsterdam. Those who cannot physically attend, a livestreaming of the performance will also occur on the 27th of June at 16:00 EST. If you are interested in knowing more about the world premiere of TIME please click here.