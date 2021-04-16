New Dates Announced For O. 2021 Festival

O. 2021 has moved from May to August. The international festival for opera, music and theatre will this year run from Monday 23 through Sunday 29 August in various locations across Rotterdam, including a theatre hall, a club, an urban park and a floating farm as well as green oases just outside the city centre. The August edition will be corona proof and - for now - we envisage limited capacities.

Artistic director Guy Coolen says this about advancing the dates of the festival."A festival without live performing arts or actual meetings between audience and makers and without the city or its stories... That would be a festival without real-life experiences. Which is precisely what O. is all about. Therefore, instead of an online festival in May we will hopefully have a party and festivities in August with as many people as possible."

O. is Operadagen Rotterdam's brand-new name. O. is the festival for curious visitors. O. stands for opera and opening up the genre. O. focuses on adventure, talented makers, and crosslinks between genres; from performance art to electropop and from tearjerkers to street culture. O. doesn't pigeonhole. O. is open-minded. O. moves people, innovates and connects. O. is as diverse as Rotterdam itself.

The first names and collaborations featured at O. 2021 are being announced on www.o-festival.n

All-access passes for the festival will be on sale from Thursday 22 April at 12 PM (CEST). The full programme will be unveiled on Monday 10 May, when the (day) tickets go on sale. Follow O.'s social media for programme updates and newly confirmed events/names.