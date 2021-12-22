Netherlands To Enter Lockdown Beginning This Weekend

The Netherlands will enter a lockdown that will last until at least mid-January, Variety reports. This will include the closure of non-essential shops, schools, bars, restaurants, cinemas, and more public venues.

These new restrictions will go into effect on Sunday. This comes weeks after a partial lockdown was announced on November 28, which restricted social gatherings to 13 people and began at 5pm curfew for bars, cinemas, restaurants, and sports venues.

Over 85% of adults have been fully vaccinated in the Netherlands.

