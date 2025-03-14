HEATHERS Comes to Amsterdam in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Heathers is coming to the Netherlands this June! The production is performing June 27-29th, July 3-6th, and July 9th-13th, 2025 at Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis.

Heathers The Musical is the darkly delicious story of Veronica Sawyer, a brainy, beautiful teenage misfit who hustles her way into the most powerful and ruthless clique at Westerberg High: the Heathers. But before she can get comfortable atop the high school food chain, Veronica falls in love with the dangerously sexy new kid J.D.

When Heather Chandler, the Almighty, kicks her out of the group, Veronica decides to bite the bullet and kiss Heather’s aerobicized ass... but J.D. has another plan for that bullet.

The show is performed in English and is double cast.

Comments