Cast Set For Sting-Led THE LAST SHIP in Amsterdam, Paris, and Brisbane

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As BroadwayWorld previously announced, seventeen-time Grammy Award winning artist Sting will perform in his musical, The Last Ship, in Amsterdam, Brisbane and Paris. Now, additional casting has been announced for the production.

The cast will include Sting, Declan Bennett, Lauren Samuels, Annette McLaughlin, Marc Akinfolarin, Cassiopeia Berkeley-Agyepong, Matt Beveridge, Joe Caffrey, Mathew Craig, Matthew Gent, Llandyll Gove, Lou Henry, Helen Hill, Lemuel Knights, Grant Neal, Hannah Richardson, Gabriella Stylianou, Emma Thornett, and KEVIN YATES.

Further star casting will be announced on 12 November.

This revised production will feature a New Book by Barney Norris. From a book by Lorne Campbell based on an original book by John Logan and Brian Yorkey. Directed by Leo Warner. Set and Video Design by 59 Studio.

The creative team includes Set and Props Designer Jenny Melville; Costume Designer Loren Elstein; Lighting Designer Adam Bassett; Sound Designer Tom Gibbons; Animation Director Matt Taylor; Choreographer Rebecca Howell; Video Designer Benjamin Pearcy; Musical Supervisor and Orchestrator Rob Mathes, and Music Director and Co-Orchestrator Richard John.

The performance dates are as follows: Amsterdam - January 14, 2026-February 1, 2026, Paris - February 18,2026-March 7, 2026, and Brisbane - April 9, 2026-May 3, 2026.

The global icon will play a leading role in a renewed version of The Last Ship, the acclaimed musical first developed by Sting in 2011 and initially inspired by his 1991 album The Soul Cages.

Rooted in his own childhood in the British shipbuilding town of Wallsend, The Last Ship tells the moving story of a community of shipbuilders in the northeast of England, faced with the closure of their shipyard – the heart of their existence.

Sting takes on the role of Jackie White, the shipyard’s foreman whose health is failing just as his leadership is needed most. In this very personal show, the artist immerses the audience in a hometown he was desperate to escape, a world where love, loss, and hope intertwine.

"I grew up in the shadow of the shipyard,” says Sting. "My father wanted me to follow him into the shipyard, but I dreamed of something else… I dreamed of escaping, and I did everything in my power to get away from that life. But the farther I got, the more I realised I needed to understand where I came from and felt I had to give something back. The Last Ship is my tribute to the people and the place that shaped me.”

Taking a break from his STING 3.0 world concert touring schedule, Sting has dedicated 2026 to taking The Last Ship production to cities across the globe, including Amsterdam, Brisbane and Paris performing in every show. Further cities to be announced.

Sting’s beloved songs such as "Island of Souls", "All This Time", and "When We Dance" are woven into the performance in a full stage production featuring a company of over 50.

Ontvang Broadway-nieuws op WhatsApp Ontvang de laatste updates, nieuws en exclusieve inhoud rechtstreeks in de app.