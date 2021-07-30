BWW Review: ROCKY HORROR SHOW at ITA! ⭐️⭐️⭐️

Rocky Horror. ⭐️⭐️⭐️

Legendary. A cult smash-hit. It took over 40 years to come to the Netherlands. Was it worth the wait?

Rocky Horror show is a musical-comedy horror parody to classic B-Films from the last century. It's known for its' massive fan-following and audience participation during each performance.

In general, any sort of audience participation required is not my cup of tea. But, the dazzling vibe in the auditorium during most of Act 1... bravo.

The cast are giving the right amount of energy, with their over-the-top characters. Precisely by taking them really seriously, it flourishes. Smart choice of director Martin Michel. Sven Ratzke is Frank-N-Furter. His Sweet Transvestite rendition in a seductive choreography (by Chiara Re) was the perfect introduction to his bizarre character, which is charming and insane at the same time. Narrator Erik Brey is your trusted guide throughout the story, the calm in the storm.

Janet (Esmée Dekker) and Brad (Samir Hassan) made a fun couple, with enjoyable chemistry. Hats off to the whole cast, by not going overboard, the bizarreness is believable.

About the story itself. Understandably it's not Shakespeare nor does it wants to be... or in no way needs to be, let's start there. Who am I to disagree to the millions of fans of this culthit. The important theme throughout the story: being who you want to be, exploring the realms of your sexuality and "Don't Dream it, Be It". Freedom in short, in every aspect of life.

But, Act II was an enigma. Storyline didn't make any sense, finale very abrupt. Does it matter? Maybe it does, maybe it doesn't. It just feels like a rocket that went to the alien planet too prematurely.

In short,

Rocky Horror is entertaining and a fun night out. Something else to see in a goody-goody world. For that, bravo. But did it really stand the test of time? It's open for discussion.

Photo credits: Roy Beusker

Trailer: https://youtu.be/XTqq4uJ7cAQ