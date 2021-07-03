BWW Review: HUGO DE GROOT DE MUSICAL at Schouwburg De Nieuwe Doelen: A must-needed history lesson!

Hugo de Groot.

A known name in Dutch history, and this year it's exactly 400 years ago when he cleverly escaped in a book chest from Slot Loevenstein, the castle in which he was imprisoned for his religious and political ideas.

Hugo de Groot was a great thinker and philosopher. Born in Delft, The Netherlands in 1583, at age 11 he first attended university. At age 15, he joined Johan van Oldenbarnevelt, at that point an important man in the republic, on a trip to France, where he later was referred to as 'The Wonder of Holland'.

Needless to say, he made quite the impression early on in life. Later, as an attorney, he wrote countless manuscripts on how to change and better the world, freedom of thought, freedom of religion and his most famous piece: 'De iuere belli ac Pacis' in 1625, about the legal status of war, which is to this day the foundation of our international laws.

Hugo de Groot the musical, appropriately premiering in the town where the great escape took place, Gorinchem, is a history lesson come to life. Director /producer Fons van Rongen is a born story teller, with roots in this city.

A sober decor, only the necessary props.



Photo credit: Bart van Rongen



A pretty musical score, simple yet effective costumes.

Five actors who portray Hugo (Lars Mak), Hugo's wife Maria van Reichersberg (Zoï Duister), their maid Elsje van Houwingen (Linda Verstraten), Maurits van Oranje (Joost Claes) and Johan van Oldenbarnevelt (Richard Spijkers).

Lars plays a tormented genius, frustrated and stubborn. On the one hand, Hugo is a believer in freedom, in religion and politics, a philosopher. A writer. On the other hand, these beliefs hold him back, not being able to always fully comprehend or respect his opponents. It makes it sometimes hard to empathize with the character. His stubbornness and his blatent dismissal of his wife throughout his life, who only believes in him and tries to make his life easier, leaves the audience with questions.

The title role is not for the faint of heart, and Lars carries it with intelligent layers.

Hugo's wife Maria, played by Zoï, is the voice of reason. Throughout the story she develops more and more a fighter in her, and she's the mastermind -together with Elsje- behind the great escape from Slot Loevenstein. However, still it seems she received very little respect or acknowledgement from her husband.

To give this story a little bit more air, a deepening of their storyline, would have been helpful. In addition, to help the story along, in some scenes the emotion or sentiment were made clear, to the point that the song was made redundant. That's a pity.

Linda, who is also a narrator, next to playing Elsje, gives the sometimes dry and heavily political or religious subjects, a breath of fresh air. Vocally on point and a skillful narrator.

Maurits van Oranje, commander in chief of the military and Johan van Oldenbarnevelt, political leader of the republic stood head to head regarding religious and thus political beliefs. Maurits, a strong believer in one religion for all, beheads Johan, who has more left-wing approach and wanted freedom of religion. The escalation of this debate is build up nicely by Joost as the straight-forward Maurits, and Richard as the liberal Johan.

This performance is a must-needed history lesson on Hugo de Groot and his legacy. Simple yet effective. Heavy yet necessary.

An enrichment for the city of Gorinchem.