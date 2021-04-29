AMF Amsterdam Reveals Lineup for 2021 Edition

Having been 2 years since fans last filled the rafters of the Johan Cruijff Arena for one of the highlights of the dance music calendar, AMF is finally set to return to Amsterdam with another unprecedented live edition of the festival. Following up an innovative, digital edition of AMF in 2020, organisers ALDA and Insomniac are gearing up for their biggest and best edition of AMF yet, with a stellar lineup, ready to own the night together with ravers from all over the world.



AMF 2021 will make its triumphant return to the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam on 16 October later this year during ADE (Amsterdam Dance Event). This year's edition celebrates the return to the dancefloor and owning the night together once again. After an extraordinary period away from live events, AMF's ravers of the night are ready to come together once again in the biggest celebration of dance music in the 2021 event calendar.

Bringing together an immense roster of talent under one roof, AMF will champion the biggest superstar DJs in today's dance music scene. AMF 2021 will feature: trance maestro Armin van Buuren, Future Rave pioneer and current World No.1 DJ David Guetta, legendary hit-maker Tiësto and an energy-packed performance by Timmy Trumpet. AMF 2021 will also provide festival debuts to hardstyle producer Brennan Heart and German dance music sensation Topic who are sure to leave an impression on the AMF audience.



In addition to an already star-studded line-up, the unrivaled II=I (Two Is One) concept also returns for 2021, with Afrojack and Nicky Romero combining once more for a sensational live B2B set to follow up their iconic online performance last October. This won't be Afrojack's only contribution on the night. The superstar DJ will be donning his techno alias, Kapuchon, for an exclusive pre-show set. The pre-show set is a brand-new exclusive addition to AMF for Raver and Ultimate Raver ticket holders which allows them early access to the venue and an extra hour of partying at a spectacular pre-show set by a Top 10 DJ. Ultimate Raver tickets include all the benefits of Raver tickets plus access to the Party Pit where fans can experience AMF from a DJ's perspective and get closer than ever to their favorite stars.



Looking to go above and beyond for a growing global audience, AMF are proud to announce themselves, once again, as the host of the prestigious DJ Mag Top 100 DJs ceremony. Fans will be stirred into a frenzy as the No.1 DJ and victor of the Top 100 poll is revealed live on stage. Previous years have included incredible celebratory performances from some of the world's best in current number one David Guetta and three-time winner Martin Garrix alike.

As with years past, fans who are unable to attend the festival in person in October will, instead, be able to immerse themselves in the action through special AMF.TV livestream coverage.

AMF 2021 is on course to sell out at a huge speed as it did in 2019, when it sold out in record time. With the event catering for every spectrum of the dance music palette, anticipation for this year's edition of AMF is at an all-time high. Fans are strongly encouraged to register for the exclusive AMF pre-sale which will give them access to a limited number of special loyalty tickets starting at 59 euro (ex ticket fee). The pre-sale begins at 1600 hrs on 3 May, while worldwide ticket sales begin at 1600 hrs on 6 May and can be purchased here.