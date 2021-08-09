The Palomino Club's World Famous Talent Show to Come to Americanafest 2021

The legendary Hollywood Palomino Club will be resurrected during Americanafest week at The Basement East on the evening of September 21st. As in the tradition of the Palomino, there will be an updated version of the "World Famous Palomino Talent Show." Many of the night's performers were fortunate enough to perform at the club before it closed in 1995. The stars and hosts of the festivities will be Rosie Flores and James Intveld.

Performers confirmed thus far include Cosmic Honky Tonk Revue featuring Jim Lauderdale, Chuck Mead, and Jason Ringenberg. More featured artists and special guests will be announced in the coming weeks. There are two tiers of tickets: $50 includes early entry and Meet & Greet with a limited edition signed poster, and $25 is for general admission. All proceeds go towards the making of Palomania, the Documentary about the Palomino and its legacy.

About the Palomino Club:



The Palomino Club was a legendary music venue located at 6907 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood. It opened in 1949 and was the home for country music in Los Angeles for decades until 1995. In the early days, it featured such performers as the Everly Brothers, Rick Nelson, Patsy Cline, Delaney Bramlett, The Flying Burrito Brothers, Linda Ronstadt, Jerry Jeff Walker, Tanya Tucker, and Willie Nelson. It was also a popular hangout for Merle Haggard, Buck Owens, and Jerry Lee Lewis, who played there at least once a year from 1957 to 1987.

In the 1970s, '80s, and '90s, The Palomino Club was home to the "Cow Punks,": breaking in acts like Rosie Flores, Lone Justice, Tex & The Horseheads, and The Long Ryders. The Flying Burrito Brothers, Lucinda Williams, Linda Ronstadt, Dwight Yoakam, and Emmylou Harris were regular performers. There were concerts by artists such as Elvis Costello, The Pretenders, and Neil Young. In addition, unannounced guests routinely joined artists on stage for duets or jam sessions. One night, George Harrison, John Fogerty, and Bob Dylan joined Jesse Ed Davis and Taj Mahal onstage for an improvised mini-set of some of their hits.

About the Documentary:



Currently in production, Palomania explores the origins of the music and how it migrated with people during the dust bowl era. The film will focus on all 4 1/2 decades of the club's existence and the impact it had on the development of West Coast Country Music. The filmmakers' goal is to preserve the extraordinary history that California and The Palomino Club had on country and roots music and share the untold stories through the last generation of Palomino artists.

Tuesday, September 21st

Showtime 8PM

The Basement East917 Woodland StreetNashville, TN

Tickets: GA $25, Meet & Greet $50

All proceeds go to the making of Palomania.