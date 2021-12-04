Tennessee Theatre Headlines New Year With New Country Music Musical MAY WE ALL

Playhouse on the Square in partnership with tamburrino, inc., Playhouse on the Square season sponsor Dorothy O. Kirsch, and super sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff present the Initial Production of new country music musical, May We All January 21 - February 20, 2022.

Book by Troy Britton Johnson, Todd Johnson & Eric Pfeffinger, Arrangements & orchestrations by Brian Usifer, and directed by Shelley Butler, May We All will be presented at Playhouse on the Square (Overton Square Performing Arts District, 66 South Cooper Street Memphis, TN 38104)

Tickets are available now at www.playhouseonthesquare.org or by calling the box office, (901) 726-4656.

Produced by Special Arrangement with Lively McCabe Entertainment & CuzBro Productions, May We All is the story of Jenna Coates, a small-town girl whose big-city singing career is over before it even begins, and how she returns to the people and the places of her past to find a path to the future. But going home is never easy. A lot has changed in Harmony, TN, since Jenna left and not necessarily for the better. If Jenna and her hometown are going to dig themselves out of their current crises, they're going to need each other. And they're going to need music. This musical includes country music favorites like Kacey Musgrave's Rainbow, Chris Stapleton's Broken Halos, Dolly Parton's Jolene, Kenny Chesney's American Kids, and the title song by Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGRaw, among many other chart-topping hits. Two original songs co-written by FGL's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley will also be exclusively featured in the show.

Before making its World Premiere in Nashville, the Bluff City will be proving ground for the musical which has been conceived by BMG Music and Brian Kelley of the country music duo Florida Georgia Line. "On behalf of our partners, Brian Kelley's CuzBro productions and BMG, we're thrilled to finally be seeing May We All in front of its first audience ever - and it's especially satisfying to be doing so here in Memphis," offers Michael Barra, CEO and Executive Producer of Lively McCabe Entertainment. "We're grateful to Mike Detroit and his team at Playhouse on the Square for their partnership on this project, and for their theater playing a vital role in our show's journey to Nashville next summer, and national tour to follow in 2023."

Heading the much anticipated production is director Shelley Butler. Butler will be making her Memphis theatre directorial debut with the production. Her many credits include the world premiere of Lucas Hnath's A Doll's House Part 2 at South Coast Repertory and the Japanese premiere of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, at the Imperial Theatre in Tokyo. Butler says,

"I am thrilled Memphis audiences will get to hear this story about a strong southern woman finding her voice. The production bursts at the seams with country hits and is chock-full of Memphis talent. May We All centers on a community coming together to find its way through difficult times and I can't wait to dig into all the joy and humor in this musical celebration of everything country."

The Initial Production of May We All is the first time Playhouse on the Square has partnered to create a production that will ultimately find its way to a national tour, concept album, and there are plans for a motion picture as well. Playhouse on the Square Executive Producer, Michael Detroit, is looking forward to the new collaboration. "I cannot tell you how excited we are at Playhouse on the Square to be part of a creative process never before undertaken here in Memphis. This initial production of May We All is the first time we have partnered with our new friends at Lively McCabe, CuzBro Productions, and BMG to create a musical that will ultimately find its way to Nashville and a national tour. Our diverse local and national cast and production team will bring to the stage a message of hope, humor, and determination."

Playhouse on the Square was ultimately chosen to produce the May We All's first production because of the theatre's long history of high quality productions and collaborative staff. There is also a desire to tap into the music and soul of the home of the blues and birthplace of rock and roll. Memphis is always the beginning of conversation when discussing the roots of American music. A number of country hits featured in the production are from artists with close ties to the Memphis area. Artists like Johnny Cash and Conway Twitty historically got their music careers off the ground in Memphis at Sun Studios. Award-winning country sensation Chris Stapleton has performed and recorded with hometown star Justin Timberlake on multiple occasions.

Memphis' influence in music is not only relegated to the history books. With recent albums from John Mellencamp, Nathaniel Rateliff, Bruno Mars, and new band Southern Avenue, Memphis has staked its claim to all genres of music for years to come.

For tickets to the Initial Production of May We All, call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit the website, www.playhouseonthesquare.org. Follow with social media using #MayWeMemphis. Group rates available.

Special ticket pricing for opening weekend $27. Pay What You Can performance is Thursday, January 27th.