Craig Morgan to Headline Ryman Auditorium in November

Country music star Craig Morgan will return to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on November 7, 2026 to headline the venue. Tickets are on-sale here beginning this Friday, February 13th, at 10 a.m. Central. Morgan first played the venue in 2022, with surprise appearances by Jelly Roll and Trace Adkins.

The musician has amassed more than 2.5 billion career streams and charted over 25 songs on Billboard. Songs include signature hits, including “Redneck Yacht Club,” “Almost Home,” “International Harvester,” “Soldier,” “That's What I Love About Sunday,” and the faith-filled tribute, “The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost."

Morgan was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2008. Before becoming a country music star and TV sensation, Morgan spent seventeen years in the Army and Army Reserve, and in 202,3 enlisted again in the Army Reserve, continuing his military career as a Chief Warrant Officer 2. He is also a member of the U.S. Field Artillery Hall of Fame and a recipient of the USO Merit Award. His memoir - God, Family, Country – is available now.

Photo credit: Nate Griffin