Jamey Johnson to Perform at Nashville Ballet's 37th Annual Gala

10-time GRAMMY nominee and Grand Ole Opry member Jamey Johnson will headline the entertainment for Nashville Ballet's 37th Annual Ballet Ball on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Inspired by the timeless beauty of Swan Lake, the highly-anticipated gala will blend classical elegance with contemporary celebration in honor of the Nashville Ballet's milestone 40th Season. Johnson's appearance will mark his second appearance at the annual Ballet Ball as he was part of a Johnny Cash tribute lineup in 2018.

Johnson brings a powerful blend of classic country, Americana and mainstream rock to the 2026 Ballet Ball. Guests will enjoy an exclusive, one-night-only performance by Johnson alongside special performances by Nashville Ballet company artists.

Johnson released his latest album, Midnight Gasoline, in November 2024 through a collaboration between his label Big Gassed Records and Warner Music Nashville. He also recently released "Never Gonna Be" with Ronnie Dunn and "Smoke" with Riley Green. Widely regarded as one of the greatest songwriters of his generation, Johnson is one of only two artists in country music history, alongside Kris Kristofferson, to win two Song of the Year awards in the same year for "Give It Away" and "In Color," from the ACM's and CMA.

A consummate storyteller, Johnson's songs have been recorded by George Strait, Trace Adkins, Willie Nelson, James Otto and Joe Nichols. His recent television performances, including "Georgia on My Mind" for the CBS special Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Celebration, "Angels Among Us" for CMT Giants: Alabama and "Beer for My Horses" with Lainey Wilson for the NBC special Toby Keith: American Icon, have been widely recognized as standout moments. The Recording Industry Association of America has honored Johnson for more than 9 million sales and streams, including the 5X platinum-certified single "In Color."

Renowned for its sweeping romance, haunting beauty and emotional depth, Swan Lake will influence every detail of the evening, from ethereal design elements to dramatic staging to evoking the elegance, mystery and grandeur of Tchaikovsky's beloved work. Esteemed Nashville event planner Bruce Pittmanhas been charged with bringing this vision to life.

Ballet Ball patrons will enjoy a gourmet dining experience by Kristen Winston Catering, paired with handcrafted cocktails and curated beverages provided by Lipman Brothers, LLC. The gala celebration will continue into the evening with the Late Party to include dancing with Bizz and Everyday People band.

Community leaders Neil Krugman, Lisa Manning and Julie Schneider are the Ball Co-Chairs, alongside Honorary Chair Barbara Turner, helping lead one of Nashville Ballet's most important fundraising events. Additionally, Catherine Bradbury, Eli Gibbons, Sophie Scott Howard, Preston Howard and Kimberly Macdonald are the Late Party Co-Chairs for one of Nashville's most anticipated and impactful evenings of the year.

The annual black-tie event is a cornerstone fundraiser for Nashville Ballet and a driving force behind the organization's Community Engagement and Education Initiatives. During the 2024-25 season alone, these programs delivered more than 55,000 arts experiences to Middle Tennesseans, including free tickets to Nashville's Nutcracker, Storytime performances at local libraries and dance education programs in 40 schools. With over 23,000 individuals reached through free performances, Nashville Ballet continues ensuring the beauty and impact of dance remain accessible to all.

Nashville Ballet is proud to acknowledge the generous support behind this special celebration honoring the company's 40th Season, including HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health, Littler Mendelson, P.C., Pinnacle Financial Partners and The Sandra Schatten Foundation. In addition, the Late Party is sponsored by Polsinelli. Their partnership helps make this milestone evening possible.

Underwriting opportunities and reservations for the annual gala are still available. For more information, email events@nashvilleballet.com or for tickets to the Ballet Ball Late Party, visit NashvilleBallet.com/late-party.