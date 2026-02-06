FAT HAM to be Presented at Nashville Repertory Theatre

🎭 NEW! Nashville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nashville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Nashville Repertory Theatre, in co-production with The Nashville Shakespeare Festival, will present the Regional premiere of FAT HAM, the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by James Ijames. This groundbreaking, modern interpretation of Shakespeare's Hamlet reimagines the classic tragedy as a funny, joyful, and moving exploration of identity, family, and self-determination.

Directed by Nashvillian and Hume Fogg graduate Mikael Burke, FAT HAM is set at a Southern backyard barbecue and follows Juicy, a young Black queer man grappling with generational trauma, masculinity, and expectations, when the ghost of his father appears demanding revenge for his murder. What unfolds is a funny and soul-searching story that blends Shakespearean themes with contemporary language, hip-hop, humor, music, and heart.

FAT HAM has been celebrated nationwide for its originality, emotional depth, and unapologetic voice. The collaboration between Nashville Repertory Theatre and The Nashville Shakespeare Festival brings together two of Nashville's most respected arts organizations, sharing a mission to make bold, entertaining, and transformative theatre accessible to the community. This is the first co-production between the two companies since 2005's A Winter's Tale.

This production features the cast of Julian "joolz" Stroop, Tamiko Robinson Steele, Bakari J. King, Candace-Omnira, Michael A. McAllister-Spurgeon, Persephone Felder-Fentress, and Gerold Oliver. Swings are Maya Antionette Riley and Jahi Bogard.

The production team includes director Mikael Burke, scenic design by Gary C. Hoff, costume design byMelissa K. Durman, lighting design by Amber Whatley, sound design by Nivedhan Singh, stage management by Hannah Boner, and intimacy and fight director Jason Spelbring.

Visit Nashville Repertory Theatre for more information.

About Nashville Repertory Theatre:

Since 1985, Nashville Repertory Theatre has been Middle Tennessee's premier regional theater, entertaining and inspiring audiences by creating exceptional theatre exploring human experiences. Nashville Repertory Theatre produces work designed, built, and rehearsed in Nashville, by highly skilled actors, designers, directors, and technicians creating the highest quality professional productions and serving as a cultural, educational, and economic resource in Middle Tennessee communities.

Nashville Rep is a nonprofit committed to bringing classic and contemporary theatre that inspires intellectual and emotional engagement in audiences. It has been named Best Professional Theatre by the Nashville Scene, Best Local Theatre by The Tennessean, Largest Arts Organization by Nashville Business Journal, and recognized by the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County for 35 years of service to the community. The Rep's shows, actors, directors, and designers have been honored by Nfocus, Nashville Scene, The Tennessean, and the First Night Awards.

Nashville Repertory Information

nashvillerep.org

Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and X: @nashrep

About Nashville Shakespeare Festival

The Nashville Shakespeare Festival has been a local staple since its humble beginnings in 1988, when a group of actors decided to perform the first free-of-charge Shakespeare in the Park production of As You Like It in Centennial Park. Held annually, Shakespeare in the Park is a beloved Nashville tradition, with its pay-what-you-will model offering professional outdoor productions accessible to all. For decades, hundreds of thousands of community members have enjoyed experiencing theatre under the stars in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere. Beyond summer, The Nashville Shakespeare Festival creates educational opportunities by bringing shows and workshops to schools across the region, providing job opportunities to local artists and technicians, and ensures the arts remain a vibrant part of our community.

Nashville Shakes Information

nashvilleshakes.org

Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and X: @nashvilleshakes

Photos:

Photos by joe mazza | brave lux inc.