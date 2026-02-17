Photos: FAT HAM Regional Premiere at Nashville Repertory Theatre

🎭 NEW! Nashville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nashville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Nashville Repertory Theatre, in co-production with The Nashville Shakespeare Festival, is presenting the regional premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play FAT HAM.. Check out photos of the production.

Directed by Nashvillian Mikael Burke, FAT HAM offers a bold, funny, and deeply moving reimagining of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, set at a Southern backyard barbecue and centered on Juicy, a young Black queer man navigating identity, family, and generational expectations.

Praised nationwide for its originality, humor, and emotional resonance, FAT HAM blends Shakespearean themes with contemporary language, music, and cultural perspective, creating an experience that is both entertaining and profoundly relevant.

With momentum continuing to build following its sold-out opening weekend, audiences are encouraged to secure tickets now for the production’s final weekend. Limited availability remains for the closing performances.

FAT HAM is presented by Nashville Repertory Theatre in co-production with The Nashville Shakespeare Festival.

Tickets and performance information are available at nashvillerep.org.



