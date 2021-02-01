Rising Country Pop Artist Andrea Vasquez Kicks Off The New Year With Sassy New Music

After the success of her EP, Love Don't Live Here, which has racked up over almost 200k streams, rising country-pop artist Andrea Vasquez is back and ready for a brand-new year with her new single Bed You Made. The song is now available on all digital streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

Written by Andrea, along with her songwriting friends Hayley Cardona and Emily Davis, the song portrays a woman scorned by a cheating lover. "I had the title and idea for the song, then Hayley and I wrote it over a bottle of wine," says Andrea. "It was kind of like a therapy session because we were both going through similar situations at the time. When Emily came in to the write, we ended up with a catchy, pop melody in the chorus."

The song combines Andrea's powerhouse vocals with her unique take on modern country and pop. "It's a sassy song about cheating and games that the other person tries to play. The song puts it very bluntly that they ultimately have to deal with the consequences, karma and sleep in the bed they made." The song was produced by Chris Condon (Billy Ray Cyrus) and Leigh Houison, mixed by Ryan Prewett, and mastered by Sam Moses (Easton Corbin, Kari Jobe, Caro).

Powerhouse vocals and unstoppable attitude combine in the petite package that is Andrea Vasquez. The Virginia native has blended her love of modern country and Latin-American roots to create a refreshing sound within the genre. Inspired by the likes of Carrie Underwood, Shania Twain, and The Chicks, Andrea has been crafting her unique sound since she was little. Born in L.A. to an extremely musical family, she started playing violin, piano and guitar at a young age which inspired her to also begin writing her own songs. A move back to California would become the catalyst to pursuing music. After finishing school, Andrea packed up for Nashville to realize her dream of a career in country music. Her debut release, Sugar Coat It, surpassed 112k streams on Spotify and took Andrea on her first radio tour. From there, Andrea released another single Runnin' Wild which achieved major success by receiving placement on Spotify's New Music Nashville Playlist. During the pandemic last year, she continued to give her fans new music by releasing Now I'm Gone followed by an EP, which quickly became a fan favorite. With a growing name in Music City, Andrea has played notable venues and shows in Nashville including Whiskey Jam. With a team behind her, undeniable stage presence and songs that match mainstream major quality, Andrea is quickly establishing herself within country music as one to watch.