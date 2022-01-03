Ragana Creative Presents NEVER SENT, an event celebrating the most important conversations we've never had.

Holding a residency at The Barbershop Theater, this storytelling format is a hot mic for folks to expose their truth through texts, emails or letters that they've never had the guts to send.

Inspired by formats like The Moth and Mortified; Never Sent is a simple design. It calls to the people of Nashville, asking if they have something to get off their chests. Reads and performances range from heartfelt to heavy, all with a healthy dose of humor. Hosted by its creator, Alie Stewart, and curated with 5 - 7 reads as well as 1- 3 special performances - this show promises to deliver something impactful. It's home, The Barbershop Theater, is an intimate space seating 50 guests, the perfect size for a gathering of this nature.

Never Sent was created to build community through honoring individuality - forming a loophole for conversation and a stage where participants, sometimes unheard, can finally express themselves. "This all started when I was sitting around during the pandemic and had some extra time. I was going through my drafts on my phone and was extremely entertained" laughs Alie Stewart, creator of Never Sent and founder of the company behind it, Ragana Creative.

"I was in the middle of a tough period where I, like the rest of us during that time, had a moment to truly sit with myself ... I knew I had to change my career. Glaring at these truths hidden in my drafts folder ... was a bright lightbulb." Stewart is a part of the coastal wave that moved to Nashville. She has been in town for two years and has fallen in love with the city and it's unique culture. Coming from a Documentary background, Stewart has produced multiple TV Shows and Films for networks like Netflix, Amazon and National Geographic.

"I wanted to bring that type of truth to the stage. Real people, real things to say... but without the Hollywood Ego. Nashville is so special; it can't be Hollywood because it's too good for it. Nashville is the Godfather of storytelling with its country music backbone, there is so much talent and soul here. I started Never Sent as a sort of research project, to see what buzzed in the hearts of humans that lived here, what was its soul? What are the happy and sad things? What do people need to release? The history Nashville comes from is so powerful, I also want to know where it's going."

The show will be an emergence to a series, Never Sent plans to continue production every quarter and no two nights will be the same. However, don't miss this one. January's show dates promise to be something unexpected; with reads from fierce individuals about what it's like to grow up as a woman in the south, a musical guest flying in from New York to perform something he's never done in front of a live audience before, and even some queer burlesque ;) "If you're squeamish for real talk, don't come to this.", Stewart suggests as her closing statement.

Never Sent and The Barbershop Theater comply with safety precautions of Covid-19 by requiring a vaccination card upon entry and guests must wear a mask while in the venue.

To purchase a seat visit Ticket Tailor