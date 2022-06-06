Project Admission Acquires SplitSeason Tickets

Project Admission, a technology company specializing in digital ticketing solutions for the sport and entertainment industries, today announced it has acquired privately held SplitSeason Tickets, a web-based platform that gives professional sport teams and their season ticket holders a way to find new ticket partners and the ability to quickly and easily share and distribute their tickets. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

With the acquisition, Project Admission expands its work with Major League Baseball as it welcomes current SplitSeason clients the San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals. Additional clients include the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins and Minnesota Wild.

"Having known founder Dan Bartlett since the launch of SplitSeason Tickets, I've admired the application and how it helps provide real-time solutions for teams and their season ticket holders," says Project Admission Chief Revenue Officer, Derek Palmer. "SplitSeason Tickets does for the season ticket sales category what Project Admission does for ticket sales - improves the customer experience through efficient distribution tools and grows the sales category. SplitSeason Tickets is the perfect technology to add to our portfolio of ticketing services and solutions.

Beginning with a Tickets.com integration, Project Admission will be offering SplitSeason Tickets to its clients as it will join the platform's existing tools that include digital storefronts and bulk distribution as it continues to enhance and improve the relationship between the ticket seller and the fan.

For teams, SplitSeason Tickets is a turnkey solution that helps season ticket holders better manage their tickets, which not only creates higher subscription renewal rates, but brings potential new customers into the funnel via its matching service for fans looking to purchase partial plans.

"I started SplitSeason Tickets to make it easier to share my own season tickets," reflects founder, Dan Bartlett. "I knew first-hand that season ticket holders really want to keep their seats if they can. The sports teams I've partnered with over the years understand the value of these loyal customers and how SplitSeason Tickets can help them renew. I'm confident that Project Admission is the ideal group to write the platform's next chapter."

For season ticket holders, the SplitSeason Tickets web-based platform offers a number of features designed to help manage their tickets, such as giving them the ability to keep track of which partners have which tickets, allowing them to create listings to find new partners and a fantasy-sports-like draft system to divvy up season plans among partners.

"After successfully using SplitSeason Tickets over the last 12 years, we're thrilled to have Project Admission take the baton and run with it," says Russ Stanley, SVP of Ticketing of Ticket Sales and Service for the San Francisco Giants. "We look forward to seeing how Project Admission can continue innovating SplitSeason as a must-have platform for any team that wants to meet the needs of their season ticket holders while also bringing new fans in."

Since its launch in 2010, SplitSeason Tickets has been used by thousands of season ticket holders, increasing retention rates and producing millions of dollars in new partnership revenue for subscribing teams.

Project Admission's proprietary platform provides innovative features created to help manage the lifecycle of the ticketing process by supporting participating teams' ability to capture demand by leveraging local organizations through branded storefronts, bulk ticket distribution and monetizing goals. Project Admission's software seamlessly integrates with ticketing platforms such as Tickets.com and SeatGeek and allows sports teams, artists, and event producers to reach new audiences, capture downstream revenue and collect actionable data while providing a user-friendly and fun experience for fans purchasing tickets to live events.

For example, teams can efficiently distribute large orders to groups with a few simple clicks in a way that gives the recipients a variety of tools to easily manage their tickets.

The acquisition of SplitSeason Tickets follows the recent news of Project Admission's partnership with Major League Baseball and its Clubs, including the Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Rays and Cincinnati Reds. Earlier this year, Project Admission also announced its growing roster of soccer clients, which now includes Minnesota United, Austin FC, Portland Timbers Houston Dynamo, LouCity, Hartford Athletic and Chicago Red Stars, among others.

In addition to its presence in professional baseball and soccer, Project Admission's platform is being used by other sport and non-sport-related properties, including the NBA, the NFL, The Avett Brothers, One Republic and Zac Brown, among others.

For more information, please visit ProjectAdmission.com.