NEXT TO NORMAL is Now Playing at Playhouse 615

Playhouse 615 is now presenting NEXT TO NORMAL, the Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical, written by Brian Yorkey and Tom Kitt, which runs February 11 - 27, 2022.

NEXT TO NORMAL is a 2008 American rock musical centered on a mother who struggles with worsening bipolar disorder and the effects that managing her illness have on her family.

Directed by Matt N. Smith.

Tickets are $25.00 or $22 for a group rate of 10 or more or senior ticket. Must be purchased at the door.

Call 615-319-7031 for more details or reservations, or book at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/next-to-normal-the-pulitzer-prize-winning-musical-by-brian-yorkeytom-kitt-tickets-228586718027?aff=ebdsoporgprofile