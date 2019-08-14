HPAC Presents LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

The Hendersonville Performing Arts Company presents Little Shop of Horrors September 12th through September 29th.

A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years.

Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world. For more information or to purchase your tickets, please visit our website at hpactn.com or call the box office at 615-826-6037.

Performances are on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

The Hendersonville Performing Arts Company is located in the City Square Shopping Center, 260 West Main Street, Suite 203 in Hendersonville.





