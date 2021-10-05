FREEDOM TRAIN to be Presented at the Roxy Regional Theatre

The thrilling story of Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad will come to life upon the stage of Clarksville's oldest professional theatre this month.



Eboné Amos, assistant professor of African American Studies and Theatre and Dance at Austin Peay State University, stars as Harriet Tubman in FREEDOM TRAIN, a play with music, at the Roxy Regional Theatre, beginning Friday, October 15, at 8:00pm. In keeping with the theatre's pay-what-you-can opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 7:30pm that evening for a $5 minimum donation.



Harriet Tubman was born a slave but, at age twenty-five, she made her perilous escape from a Maryland plantation, leaving her family behind. Pursued by dogs and relentless slave catchers, she followed an escape route laid out by Quakers -- secret hiding places in churches, barns, cellars and homes. The escape route that Harriet followed soon became known as the Underground Railroad, and she quickly became one of its most celebrated "conductors." Up creek beds, through swamps, over hills in the dark of night, on nineteen secret trips, Harriet Tubman guided more than 300 slaves, including her aged parents, to freedom. "I never run my train off the track," she said, "and I never lost a passenger."



This inspirational story of self-sacrifice, dedication and survival, laced with warmth and a sense of humor that celebrates the human spirit, features dance, dialogue and songs from the period's rich musical tradition, including "Follow the Drinking Gourd," "Steal Away," "Wade in the Water," "Good News, the Chariot's A-comin'" and many others still sung today.



Directed by Mairzy Yost-Rushton with music direction by Tyler Saunders, FREEDOM TRAIN also features April Sledge as Harriet's mother Rit, David Ridley as Harriet's father Ben, Kenneth L. Waters, Jr. as Harriet's brother David, Alexandria Smith as William, Stephen Shore* as Jacob, and David Graham as the Overseer. David Magers will provide pre-show piano music from the period.

*Stephen Shore is appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.



Written by Marvin Gordon, FREEDOM TRAIN is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Music Theatre International (MTI). The production was commissioned and originally produced by TheatreWorksUSA.



FREEDOM TRAIN is produced in part through the generous support of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. Additional funding support has been provided by Mary & Rick Konvalinka, Liz Thomas, Margaret & Leo Adames, Lynne & Russell Crosby, Bradley & Lisa Martin and Josh & Emily Medvecky.



Performances run October 15 through October 23 on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:00pm and Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, with a 2:00pm matinee on Saturday, October 23.



Tickets are $30 (adults) and $15 (10 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). Military and APSU students can receive two tickets for the price of one to Wednesday and Thursday performances during the run, while CitySaver coupon holders can receive two tickets for the price of one to Friday performances.



HEALTH AND SAFETY PRECAUTIONS: Facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are REQUIRED inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when actively eating or drinking) for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.