Craig Campbell & Bradley Gaskin to Play Ryman Auditorium Benefit Concert

Craig Campbell has announced the inaugural Kenny Campbell Foundation Presents a Benefit Concert Featuring Craig Campbell & Bradley Gaskin at the Ryman Auditorium on July 24, 2025. The exciting event will also include performances by Tyler Farr, Michael Ray, Bryan White, and Hailey Benedict. Tickets range from $65 to $175, plus fees, and will be available May 23.

Craig’s father died of colorectal cancer at age 36, and he started The Kenny Campbell Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization, in his honor to raise money and awareness. The 11th Annual Craig Campbell Celebrity Cornhole Challenge also benefits the Foundation and will be held at 6th & Peabody in Nashville on June 3, 2025.

Tickets for the concert, which are set at $65 and $75, will be on sale Friday, May 23 here. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available for $175 and include an exclusive two-song acoustic set performed by Campbell and Gaskin 30 minutes before doors open, a show poster and a photo with them on the famous Ryman stage. A guitar signed by all of the artists will be auctioned to the highest bidder during the concert.

About The Kenny Campbell Foundation:

The Kenny Campbell Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded by Craig Campbell to honor his father who lost his battle with Colorectal Cancer at age 36. The organization specializes in raising money for research hospitals and doctors that focus on finding a cure and preventative measures for Colorectal Cancer. Colorectal cancer is a disease in which cells in the colon or rectum grow out of control, making it extremely difficult to treat. Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in both men and women. Please join us in the fight against Colorectal Cancer.

