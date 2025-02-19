Christine Dwyer Joins SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Nashville Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nashville Repertory Theatre has announced that Broadway veteran Christine Dwyer will join the cast of Sunday in the Park with George, starring alongside David Shannon, for its highly at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center as the final production of the theatre’s 40th anniversary season, running April 4-13, 2025.

Dwyer will perform the roles of Dot and Marie, stepping in for Laura Michelle Kelly.

Dwyer most recently starred as the title character in the U.S. premiere of Maggie at Goodspeed Musicals. On Broadway, she is best known for her portrayal of Elphaba in Wicked, a role she also performed at the 2015 Tony Awards. She has toured nationally as Jenna in Waitress, Sylvia in Finding Neverland, and Maureen in RENT. Television audiences may recognize her from Jesus Christ Superstar Live on NBC, where she performed alongside John Legend, Sara Bareilles, and Alice Cooper. Offstage, Dwyer and her husband, Matt DeAngelis, are acting coaches for Noel Smith’s Voice Studio.

"We are thrilled to have Christine join this wonderful cast," says Amos Glass, Interim Executive Director of Nashville Repertory Theatre. "Her talent and artistry will bring incredible depth to this production, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience her performance in this timeless masterpiece."

Dwyer joins a stellar cast led by David Shannon, known as 'Ireland’s Greatest Showman'. Shannon has captivated audiences on London’s West End and beyond, starring as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables, The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera, Miss Trunchbull in Matilda, and Sweeney Todd in Sweeney Todd. The rest of the cast includes Nancy Allen as Old Lady, Sejal Mehta as Nurse, James Crawford as Jules, Carrie Brewer as Yvonne, James Rudolph as Boatman, Ian Frazier as Franz, Maria Logan as Frieda, Richard Harrison Jr. as Soldier, Scott Rice as Mr., Christine Toole as Celeste #1, Mariah Parris as Celeste #2, and Brynn Pray as Louise.

In addition to Christine Dwyer, Nashville Repertory Theatre is excited to welcome Jason Spelbring as the director of Sunday in the Park with George. Spelbring brings a wealth of experience from acclaimed productions across the country, including Lincoln Center Theater’s national tour of My Fair Lady as an assistant director. He has also worked with Cleveland Play House, Utah Shakespeare Festival, and Lyric Repertory Company. As Artistic Director of the Nashville Shakespeare Festival, Spelbring is deeply invested in enriching the city’s theatrical landscape. His vision for Sunday in the Park with George promises to bring fresh insight and dynamic storytelling to this Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece.

Spelbring leads a distinguished creative team, including music direction by Steve Kummer, scenic design by Gary C. Hoff, costume design by Mellissa K. Durmon, lighting design by Darren Levin, sound design by Mark Zuckerman, media design by Michaela Lochen, dialect coaching by Nettie Craft, and stage management by Isaac Krispin. Together, this talented team will bring Sunday in the Park with George to life with rich visuals, musicality, and meticulous attention to detail, ensuring an unforgettable experience.

A breathtaking exploration of art, love, and legacy, Sunday in the Park with George is one of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s most celebrated works. Nashville Rep’s production runs April 4-13, 2025, at TPAC’s Polk Theater.

