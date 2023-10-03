11th Annual THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is Coming to The Roxy Regional Theatre

The Rocky Horror Show is coming to the Roxy Regional Theatre, on Thursday, October 12, at 7:00pm.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

11th Annual THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is Coming to The Roxy Regional Theatre

Dig out your fishnet stockings, dust off your stilettos and "Rediscover the Fantasy" of Richard O'Brien's cult classic The Rocky Horror Show!   Prepare to dance the "Time Warp" like never before with that sweet transvestite and his motley crew, as they return for the eleventh year in an annual tradition at the Roxy Regional Theatre, on Thursday, October 12, at 7:00pm.

Bradley Oosterink and Kayla Brandt star as sweethearts Brad and Janet, who innocently set out to visit an old professor one fateful night.  The night out is destined to be one they will never forget, as a thunderstorm and a flat tire lead them to the castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, an alien, transvestite scientist with a manic genius and insatiable libido, played by a stiletto and fishnet stocking-clad Travis Ulrich.

Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named Rocky.  A loving homage to the cult-classic, sci-fi film and horror genres with an irresistible rock 'n' roll score, this is a hilarious, wild ride that Clarksville will not soon forget. 

Directed by NYC-based German-American actor and singer Leigh Martha Klinger and choreographed by Emily Ruck, with music direction by NYC-based musician and performer Allison Kelly, The Rocky Horror Show also features Alex Vanburen as Riff Raff, Ashley Birnbaum as Magenta, Faith Konty as Columbia, Ansley Arthur as Eddie and Dr. Scott, and Matthew Hawkins as Rocky.  This year, the role of the Narrator will be played by David Graham and a rotating cast of special guests, including Kathy Watts (October 14), Kate Gauf (October 20), and Kyle King and Tiffany Hill from the Q Morning Crew on Q108 (October 28 at 7pm).

This production is recommended for mature audiences only, due to language and content.   Audience participation is encouraged, and patrons are invited to dress up in their favorite Rocky Horror attire.  Bags of props will be available for $5 in the lobby one hour prior to performances.  Outside props will not be permitted, as they may damage the theatre or injure actors and/or audience members.

The Rocky Horror Show is produced in part through the generous support of Brad & Lisa Martin and presented through special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company, www.concordtheatricals.com.

Performances run October 12 through October 28 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00pm, with a special midnight performance on Saturday, October 28.  In keeping with the theatre's pay-what-you-can opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Thursday, October 12, for a $5 minimum donation.

Tickets are $35 and may be reserved online at Click Here, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).  

Military can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run, while CitySaver coupon holders can receive two tickets for the price of one to Friday performances.  Austin Peay State University students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all Thursday performances.  All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances.

On Tuesday, October 31, for the third year, The Rocky Horror Show will be going on the road for one night only for a special Halloween performance at City Winery in Nashville.  Reservations for this performance are available online at www.citywinery.com/nashville.

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast.  The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.  For more information, visit Click Here.




