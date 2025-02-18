The OPCM Will Perform The Planets and Gloria

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Orchestre Philharmonique et Chœur des Mélomanes (OPCM) continues its 10th season celebrations with a program at the Maison symphonique de Montréal on Sunday, March 9, under the direction of Francis Choinière.

Featuring major masterpieces of classical music, the orchestra will perform the legendary suite The Planets by Gustav Holst, with 90 musicians and 100 choristers. This concert promises to take the audience on an unforgettable interstellar journey, where the majesty and power of this epic symphonic work will be enhanced by the collaboration of exceptional musicians and choristers.

The evening will also highlight the Gloria by British composer Karl Jenkins. Vibrant with power and emotion, this work will showcase the magic and strength of the full OPCM choir, creating a moment of great musical intensity.

This concert offers a unique opportunity to experience symphonic excellence and discover these two masterpieces under the guidance of a passionate and visionary conductor. “The music of The Planets by Holst had a great influence on film music and inspired several great composers such as John Williams and Hans Zimmer. With my great admiration for film music, Holst represents a return to the source of great symphonic music”, explains Francis Choinière.

