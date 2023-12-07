Talia Schlanger Comes to TD Music Hall in February

TD Music Hall welcomes Talia Schlanger on Thursday, February 15, 2024 who today releases “See You Home”, her new single from her forthcoming debut album Grace for the Going, available February 2, 2024 via Latent Recordings.



Tickets to Talia Schlanger’s album release show at TD Music Hall are on-sale Friday, December 8 at 10am ET at tdmusichall.com and 416-0872-4255.



Internationally known as the authentic, articulate and encyclopedic former host of NPR's World Cafe and a constant guest host on CBC's 'q' with Tom Power, Talia has spent her career talking to some of the biggest names in music, and the arts. Schlanger has earned a reputation for her natural ability to connect with artists, especially songwriters. Yet for someone who had spent her whole life singing, she realized she was using her voice exclusively to help other musicians tell their stories. “If there’s one thing I learned from talking to artists,” Schlanger says, “it’s that nobody hands you a permission slip and says ‘you are allowed to make art now.’ You either do it or you don’t.”

In the fall of 2019, Schlanger took the leap and left her job. Over the course of several months, Schlanger wove her way from London to Lisbon renting rooms on the cheap and staying up all hours to write. She found a used LAG guitar at a second-hand store in Paris and together they lost entire days to practice and exploration. “I needed to spend a few months walking around with toothpaste on my pants, singing to myself, and recovering all the ideas I had stuffed down or ignored for years.” Schlanger returned to Canada in the winter of 2020, with an album she felt ready to record. Of course, then the whole world changed. “I was already a professional recluse at that point. So I just kinda kept hiding away, writing and editing my songs.”

While the nine songs on Grace for the Going are distinct in their musical expression, they are united by one common thread. It's the same thread that runs through Talia Schlanger's life on the stage, on the radio, and in the creation of this album – Schlanger has a timeless voice. She has something to say. And she means every word.

