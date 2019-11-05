Tableau D'Hôte Theatre Will Present The World Premiere Of Jesse Stong's WINTER'S DAUGHTER

Tableau D'Hôte Theatre will be presenting the World Premiere of Jesse Stong's Winter's Daughter, directed by Emma Tibaldo (Okinum, Productions Onishko), at the Segal Centre for Performing Arts from November 27th to December 8th, 2019. Based on the secret family history of local celebrity barber Gino Chiarella, Winter's Daughter takes us to Southern Italy in 1921, in the aftermath of World War One where a couple copes with tremendous trauma and loss while wrestling with how to care for a Jewish child suddenly abandoned in their care.



Inspired by K. David Brody's short story The Peddlers' Daughter, Winter's Daughter tells the story of Gino Chiorella's mother, a first-generation Canadian from St-Leonard. When she died, Gino decided to travel to his mother's hometown to visit his grandparents. Upon arriving, his grandfather revealed a long-held family secret, gifting him his mother's Star of David necklace, and sharing a story of the death and rebirth of their family.

Playwright Jesse Stong "The deeply personal story that Gino invited Jesse to write about his family secrets will undoubtedly spark important conversations and build bridges between Jewish and Italian communities," explains Mathieu Murphy-Perron, Artistic and Executive Director of Tableau D'Hôte Theatre. "As Tableau D'Hôte continues along the path of staging tales from history small and large, we must challenge notions that the only history worth presenting are those that captured public attention. We must labour to remember to also pay tribute to the stories like those of this Italian family that secretly took in an orphaned Jewish girl nearly one hundred years ago."

Winter's Daughter features an ensemble cast of some of English Montréal's hottest talent: Michaela Di Cesare (award-winning writer of Successions, Centaur Theatre), Ryan Bommarito (Indecent, Segal Centre), and Amir Sám Nakhjavani (Shakespeare's Sonnets, Infinithéâtre). The design team includes Zoe Roux (Set and Lighting), Rob Denton (Sound and Composition), Lara Kaluza (Costumes), and Jaclyn Turner (Projections).





