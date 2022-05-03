THE SOUND OF MUSIC Will Be Presented in English in December 2022 at Théâtre St-Denis

Production Mélodie Inc. has announced that the musical La mélodie du bonheur will also be presented in English in Montreal. This new version of the show is already proving to be very popular, with more than 10,000 tickets sold in only a few weeks, so 6 English performances are being added to the run at Théâtre St-Denis, which will begin on December 3, 2022.

Presented in its original language, this adaptation of the iconic musical will have all the charm of The Sound of Music, faithfully recreating the show people know and love, while adding a uniquely modern touch. The English-language premiere will take place on December 12, 2022, at Théâtre St-Denis. Tickets for the English performances go on sale today at 10 a.m. via Ticketpro or at 514 790-1111.

It's been more than 20 years since a musical has been presented in both French and English at Théâtre St-Denis. But demand was overwhelming for The Sound of Music, which is also well known in Quebec in its original version, so Théâtre St-Denis jumped on the opportunity to offer both a French and an English version. Audience members will get to pick which they would rather see. The English version's cast will differ slightly from the French version's - it will be announced in the coming weeks, and you can expect a few neat surprises.

Performances run December 3-23, 2022.

La mélodie du bonheur / The Sound of Music

Directed by Gregory Charles, the show will star more than 30 actors, singers and dancers, in addition to a 10-piece orchestra in order to revive this smash hit on Broadway and on the big screen, which has won over millions of fans worldwide. This adaptation will give the public the chance to discover or rediscover the wonderful story of Maria and the von Trapp family, in 1930s Austria, on the eve of World War II. This emotional tale proves that through the power of love, family and music, we can overcome all obstacles. The audience will be swept away by the beloved songs and this classic story for the whole family, in a new, colourful, modern version.

New adaptation of The Sound of Music (La mélodie du bonheur)

Presented by Production Mélodie Inc.

Directed by Gregory Charles

At Théâtre St-Denis in Montreal, starting December 3, 2022

Tickets go on sale today, at 10 a.m., via Ticketpro or 514 790-1111