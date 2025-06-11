Spotlight: CLUE: ON STAGE at Segal Centre for Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE CLASSIC BOARD GAME AND ITS ICONIC MOVIE COME TO LIFE ON THE SEGAL STAGE! Get ready for another wild ride at the Segal! If you loved the high energy antics of Noises Off, the outrageous laughs of POTUS, the campy fun of Titanique, or the theatrical thrills of Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, you can’t miss Clue: On Stage.

This slapstick whodunit is your next must-see! Based on the beloved board game and the iconic cult classic 1985 movie, this stage production brings to life the madcap comedy, unforgettable characters, and nonstop twists that fans have cherished for decades.

Join Miss Scarlet, Colonel Mustard, Professor Plum, and the whole gang for a night of outrageous fun and mystery. Don’t miss the comedy event everyone will be talking about!

