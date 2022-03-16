Savoy Theatre in Nova Scotia Announces Upcoming Season Lineup

The Savoy Theatre presents their spring and summer line-up, which features a long list of new and returning performers.

Cape Breton's own Island Girls will kick-off the official re-opening before the five-show run of the highly anticipated tribute, Dear Rita, written by Cape Breton's Lindsay Kyte and PEI's Mike Ross.

The full lineup is as follows:

Island Girls Music & Comedy

April 29 $54.50

The Washboard Union

May 12 $52.80

Dear Rita

May 25-29 $55

Jimmy Rankin Kitchen Party

June 03 $49.50

Johnny Reid

June 22, 23, 24 $94.50

Elvis Greatest Hits Thane Dunn

June 29 $49.50

Dancing Queen A Tribute To Abba

August 2 $61.35

Queen It's A Kind Of Magic

August 7 $72.85

Zachary Stevenson's Tribute To Buddy Holly

September 11 $49

Blue Rodeo Many A Mile Tour

September 17 $75

Tickets:

Online: tickets.savoytheatre.com

Tel: 902.842.1577

For information: 902.842.1599