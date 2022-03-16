Savoy Theatre in Nova Scotia Announces Upcoming Season Lineup
Cape Breton’s own Island Girls will kick-off the official re-opening next month.
The Savoy Theatre presents their spring and summer line-up, which features a long list of new and returning performers.
Cape Breton's own Island Girls will kick-off the official re-opening before the five-show run of the highly anticipated tribute, Dear Rita, written by Cape Breton's Lindsay Kyte and PEI's Mike Ross.
The full lineup is as follows:
Island Girls Music & Comedy
April 29 $54.50
The Washboard Union
May 12 $52.80
Dear Rita
May 25-29 $55
Jimmy Rankin Kitchen Party
June 03 $49.50
June 22, 23, 24 $94.50
Elvis Greatest Hits Thane Dunn
June 29 $49.50
Dancing Queen A Tribute To Abba
August 2 $61.35
Queen It's A Kind Of Magic
August 7 $72.85
Zachary Stevenson's Tribute To Buddy Holly
September 11 $49
Blue Rodeo Many A Mile Tour
September 17 $75
Tickets:
Online: tickets.savoytheatre.com
Tel: 902.842.1577
For information: 902.842.1599