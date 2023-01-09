Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Puccini's LA BOHEME Comes to the Maison Symphonique This Month

The performance is on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 7:30 PM.

Jan. 09, 2023 Â 
The Orchestre Philharmonique et ChÅ“ur des MÃ©lomanes (OPCM), under the direction of Francis ChoiniÃ¨re, begins the year in style with Puccini's La BohÃ¨me, on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 7:30 PM at the Maison Symphonique.

Embark on a musical experience from tragedy to hope, from death to life, from loneliness to love with La BohÃ¨me. The OPCM will present a concert version of Puccini's masterpiece which will star Andrew Haji (Rodolfo) and Myriam Leblanc (Mimi), in an unforgettable romantic tragedy accompanied by 60 musicians and 120 singers from the OPCM and the Petits Chanteurs du Mont-Royal.

"Audiences will witness a unique presentation of La BohÃ¨me in the impeccable acoustics of the Maison Symphonique allowing them to hear the depth and complexity of Puccini's music like never before," says Francis ChoiniÃ¨re, artistic director of the OPCM.




