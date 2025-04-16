Program Revealed For 45th Festival International De Jazz De Montréal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Festival International de Jazz de Montréal (FIJM) has unveiled the program for its 45th edition! For 10 wonderful days, from June 26 to July 5, 2025, downtown Montréal will vibe to the sounds of jazz with over 350 concerts, two-thirds of which are free of charge! Capped by a visit from the legendary Nas and sensation Ayra Starr, not to mention the activities around the Oscar Peterson Centennial, the 2025 program is a reflection of what the Festival has accomplished for 45 years: spotlighting and supporting the next generation of jazz stars, while never forgetting its roots.



Ticket sales for paid concerts will begin on Thursday, April 17, at 10 a.m. FIJM newsletter subscribers will have access to preferential advance selling the day before, on Wednesday, April 16, at 10 a.m.

Put on by music lovers for music lovers, the program for this 45th edition takes spectators on a musical journey through diverse genres, building unexpected bridges between them and creating a meeting point for all music influenced by the jazz tradition. Devoted fans will be delighted to welcome back legendary American jazz singer Dianne Reeves at the Théâtre Maisonneuve (Place des Arts) as part of the LES GRANDS CONCERTS RIO TINTO in collaboration with Rythme 105.7, and to discover the captivating Mexican-Chilean artist Mon Laferte at the Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place des Arts (ÉVÉNEMENTS SPÉCIAUX TD), a blues-pop icon and multiple Grammy winner.



The lines between the local and international scenes are blurring. Homegrown artists of all calibres are joining talents from around the world: two Montréalers, Elisapie (TD Stage), a world-renowned Inuk singer-songwriter, and Salin (ENTRÉE LIBRE TD at the Studio TD), an amazing drummer who explores the enchanting sounds of Northern Thailand, will rub shoulders with BALTHVS (TD Stage), a Colombian psychedelic funk band that eclectically melds disco, house, surf rock and cumbia music. It's also a short step from the eclectic rhythms of British DJ Bonobo, whose concert is featured in the LES RYTHMES MOLSON series at MTELUS, to the historic jazz outfit The Sun Ra Arkestra (Rogers Stage), pioneers of Afrofuturist music. Jazz is alive and well this year, with performances by virtuoso saxophonists accompanied by an ensemble that will please purists of the genre; they include Camille Thurman & The Darrell Green Quintet (Pub Molson), or Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few, not to be missed at the Studio TD.



FIJM is also a festival that grows with its artists; from Samara Joy, the genius singer whose career had a meteoric rise after gracing our stages, and who will be featured in the LE FESTIVAL À LA MAISON SYMPHONIQUE ROGERS series this year at the Maison symphonique (Place des Arts), or award-winning young vocalist Tyreek McDole (Le Studio TD), who will also be opening for Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra at the Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place des Arts (ÉVÉNEMENTS SPÉCIAUX TD).



With its strong lineup of outdoor events, the Festival's 45th edition will also treat crowds to high-quality concerts free of charge. These include Esperanza Spalding (TD Stage), a talented singer-songwriter as well as the very first jazz musician to win the Grammy Award for Best New Artist. And let's not forget Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue (TD Stage), led by a hugely popular trombonist and trumpeter who got his start in jazz earlier than most, at age four, making his first appearance performing with the great Bo Diddley. This year's Festival is also already shaping up to be the year of guitars, with highly anticipated performances by Yasmin Williams (Rogers Stage), the genre-blurring Tiny Desk sensation, and Tommy Emmanuel, Australian fingerpicking specialist, who will perform at the Théâtre Maisonneuve (Place des Arts) in LES GRANDS CONCERTS RIO TINTO in collaboration with Rythme 105.7.

Festival team favourites

Music lovers' curiosity and trust are always rewarded at the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal. Our team invites you to check out Clown Core at MTELUS (LES RYTHMES MOLSON), a duo of anonymous masked artists offering a mind-blowing amalgam of grindcore, jazz and electronica. Another can't-miss is Nate Smith teaming up with Lalah Hathaway, James Francies and Derrick Hodge at Théâtre Jean-Duceppe (Place des Arts), in a JAZZ BEAT concert put on in collaboration with CBC MUSIC. Created specially for the Festival, this performance will bring together the rich musical worlds of these varied artists: country singer, jazz musician and vocalist, renowned keyboardist, and famous bandleader and bassist.

Oscar Peterson centennial celebrations

In addition to celebrating its 45th anniversary this year, the FIJM will be paying tribute to Oscar Peterson, legendary Montréal pianist, who would have turned 100 in 2025. Several celebratory events are organized, starting with the Oscar Peterson Centennial Gala: Canadiana Suite, presented by TD Assurance in LE FESTIVAL À LA MAISON SYMPHONIQUE ROGERS at the Maison symphonique (Place des Arts). The Centennial Quartet, which will be featured in the first part of the Gala, will go on to tour Quebec and New Brunswick after the Festival.



The Oscar Peterson Centennial Quartet will also be performing free of charge at Pub Molson during the Montreal Thanks OP concert, presented by TD Assurance, to delight as many people as possible!



Festival-goers can explore Through Oscar's Lens, a free exhibition celebrating Oscar Peterson presented in collaboration with ICI Musique. It highlights rare photos taken by the pianist himself over more than sixty years, and many familiar faces (Ella Fitzgerald, Lester Young, Norman Granz, Ray Brown). The exhibition will also offers a glimpse into his life, his career and jazz history through exclusive audio content curated by ICI Musique. These archival excerpts and exclusive interviews will also be broadcast on June 22 at 7 p.m. on ICI Musique, during a program that will then be available for replay on Radio‑Canada OHdio. The exhibition will be on display throughout the Festival on the fence around the Musée d'art contemporain (MAC).



Those interested in learning more about Oscar Peterson's life and legacy can also watch the film OSCAR PETERSON: BLACK + WHITE by Barry Avrich, at Cinéma du Parc.



Everyone can also take a piece of the celebrations home by purchasing “Oscar Peterson Live at the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal,” a vinyl album produced by Spectra Musique, available for sale for the first time and exclusively at the Festival and during the tour. A collaboration between Céline Peterson (Oscar's daughter), Kelly Peterson (Oscar's wife) and the FIJM, the album features a selection of pieces recorded at the Festival in 1989 and 2004.

From Place des Festivals to Cinéma du Parc, a cinematic program will let you diversify your musical experience as we pay tribute to another jazz icon. The work of the late Quincy Jones will also be celebrated with screenings of In Cold Blood, The Wiz and The Color Purple.



Festival regulars will also have the pleasure of rediscovering familiar activities and gathering places. Visit or revisit pop-up bar PHONO, featuring DJ sets created in collaboration with Music Is My Sanctuary. The Académie series is also back this year, featuring interviews, performances and educational discussions with Festival artists. Stay tuned for details!



