Opéra de Montréal Presents HANSEL & GRETEL

Opéra de Montréal is streaming Hansel & Gretel. Performances run December 17, 2020-January 17, 2021.

A work brimming with youthfulness and fantasy, a magical opera featuring refreshing melodies and colourful characters. Inspired by The Brothers Grimm (Snow White, Rapunzel, Cinderella) fairy tale, the opera version of Hänsel & Gretel comes courtesy of German composer Engelbert Humperdinck.

As directed by Hugo Bélanger, the 2014 production by the Atelier lyique de l'Opéra de Montréal, presented in Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier at Place des arts, benefits from the participation of artists from the National Circus School, adding a wonderful touch to this timeless story.

Also taking part are musicians from the Orchestre Métropolitain, conducted by Alain Trudel, shining a spotlight on Humperdinck's scintillating score. Young artists, opera, and the circus: an encounter that promises to be magical!

Punished for being somewhat disobedient, Hänsel and his sister Gretel are sent off to pick strawberries in the forest. To make matters worse, they lose their way and are put to sleep by the Sandman, spending the night outdoors. When they awaken, they continue their search and come upon a magnificent house made entirely out of gingerbread and candy! Unable to resist the enticement, they don't think twice about taking a few bites out of the surreal house... just as the homeowner-an evil, cannibalistic witch-shows up. She captures Hänsel and Gretel, with plans to fatten them up and eat them! But the children prove to be more cunning, and it's the old witch that ends up in the oven...

Learn more at https://www.operademontreal.com/en/shows/hansel-gretel-home.