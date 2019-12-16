Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Montreal:
Best Actor - Leading or Featured (Community)
Best Actress - Leading or Featured (Community)
Best Community Theatre Company
Best Direction of a Musical (Professional/Independent)
Best Direction of a Play (Professional/Independent)
Best Direction of a Play or Musical (Community)
Best Ensemble (Community)
Best Ensemble Cast (Professional/Independent)
Best Fringe Festival Production
Best Independent Theatre Company
Best Leading Actor - Musical (Professional/Independent)
Best Leading Actor - Play (Professional/Independent)
Best Leading Actress - Musical (Professional/Independent)
Best Leading Actress - Play (Professional/Independent)
Best Musical (Community)
Best Musical (Professional/Independent)
Best Musical Direction
Best Original Choreography
Best Original Costume Design (Professional/Independent)
Best Original Lighting Design (Professional/Independent)
Best Original Set Design (Professional/Independent)
Best Original Sound Design (Professional/Independent)
Best Performance by a Female in a Featured Role - Musical (Professional/Independent)
Best Performance by a Female in a Featured Role - Play (Professional/Independent)
Best Performance by a Male in a Featured Role - Musical (Professional/Independent)
Best Performance by a Male in a Featured Role - Play (Professional/Independent)
Best Play (Community)
Best Play (Professional/Independent)
Best Professional Theatre Company
Emerging Artist Award
Craig Dalley - CABARET - Cote Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 24%
Joel Bernstein - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - WISTA 14%
John Elliott - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Lakeshore players 11%
Jade Boisvert - LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM 15%
Jeanne Motulsky - CABARET - Cote St-Luc Dramatic Society 14%
Marie-Pier Poulin - LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM 10%
Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society 24%
WISTA 21%
CoMUM 18%
Debora Friedmann - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 36%
COREY PAYETTE - CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE AND URBAN INK 17%
Amy Blackmore - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Mainline 16%
Lisa Rubin - INDECENT - The Segal Centre for Performing Arts 23%
Tamara Brown - HOW BLACK MOTHERS SAY I LOVE YOU - Black Theatre Workshop 17%
Amanda Kellock - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - repercussion theatre 13%
Maxim David / Audrée Rossignol - LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM 26%
Anisa Cameron - CABARET - Cote Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 26%
Juliana Astorino - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - WISTA 18%
LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM 25%
CABARET - Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society 24%
9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - WISTA 15%
BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 36%
ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Mainline 17%
HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - In the Wings Promotions 12%
BATH/ORY - FIMIIDO 28%
THE MAN BEHIND THE CURTIAN - productions presents 17%
THE GET TOGETHER - Mapscastle 15%
Contact Theatre 45%
In the Wings Promotions 20%
Snowglobe Theatre 17%
Joel Bernstein - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 45%
Andrew Morrisey - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - In the Wings Promotions 22%
DILLAN CHIBLOW - CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE and URBAN INK 22%
Ryan Bommarito - INDECENT - The Segal Centre for Performing Arts 22%
Steven Charles - CHOIR BOY - Centaur Theatre 16%
Chance Jones-Sauray - HAMLET - Snowglobe Thatre 15%
Camille Cormier-Morasse - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 41%
EVA FOOTE - ONCE - SEGAL CENTRE 23%
Cheyenne Scott - CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE 22%
Cara Krisman - INDECENT - The Segal Centre for Performing Arts 22%
SARAH CONSTIBLE - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - SEGAL CENTRE 18%
Alexandra Przybyla - PROOF - Snowglobe Theatre 18%
CABARET - Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society 29%
LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM 25%
9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - WISTA 23%
BONNIE & CLYDE, THE MUSICAL - Contact Theatre 46%
CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE AND URBAN INK 23%
HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - In the Wings Promotions 17%
William Karras - LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM 22%
Corina Vincelli - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 17%
David Terriault - CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE 14%
Debora Friedmann - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 24%
Jesse Matteau - LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM 24%
Vincent Bourdages - 9 TO 5 - WISTA 17%
Jess Beyer & Adrienne Gantenberg - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Contact Theatre 46%
LOUISE BOURRET - INDECENT - SEGAL CENTRE 18%
Sig Moser - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - In the Wings Promotions 16%
Malika Pharand - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 39%
JEFF HARRISON - CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE AND URBAN INK 18%
CLAUDE ACCOLAS - INDECENT - SEGAL CENTRE 13%
Kenzia Dallie - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 41%
BRIAN DUDKIEWICZ - INDECENT - SEGAL CENTRE 16%
Ken Mackenzie - ONCE - SEGAL CENTRE 14%
Evan Brown - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 44%
Kris Boyd - CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE AND URBAN INK 24%
Brian Kenny - ONCE - Segal Centre 13%
Julia Kennific - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 40%
Michelle St-John - CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE AND URBAN INK 17%
Leya Gervais - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 12%
Julia Juhas - INDECENT - SEGAL CENTRE 55%
VICTORIA BARKOFF - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - SEGAL CENTRE 23%
ELLIE MOON - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - SEGAL CENTRE 22%
Mike Mastromonaco - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 23%
Daniel Wilkenfeld - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 22%
AARON M WELLS - CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE AND URBAN INK 20%
SAM STEIN - INDECENT - SEGAL CENTRE 47%
OLIVER BECKER - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - SEGAL CENTRE 31%
Jake Juli Caceres - GLENGARRY GLENROSS - Mainline 22%
ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Hudson Players Theatre 43%
THE MIRACLE WORKER - Lakeshore players 31%
ALMOST, MAINE - Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society 26%
INDECENT - SEGAL CENTRE 22%
CHOIR BOY - Centaur Theatre 17%
HOW BLACK MOTHERS SAY I LOVE YOU - Centaur Theatre 12%
The Segal Centre For The Performing Arts 40%
Contact Theatre 31%
In the Wings Promotions 11%
Jeremy Lewis - FIREBRINGER - Just Right Productions 17%
Jade Boisvert - LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM 15%
Craig Dalley - CABARET - Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society 14%
