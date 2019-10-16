Jeff Koons On Display At The Théâtre du Trillium

The Théâtre du Trillium invites you to a "sightseeing tour" with an ironic look of the digital art world, portraying the escapades of a specimen of this "unique" genre. This project questions the stage, it's structure, the place of the actor. Nothing is named, but still shared, in the manner of a ubiquitous coryphaesis challenging the hierarchy and codes of the theatrical system.

Jeff Koons, Dillon Orr's digital scenic proposal, between virtual and physical realities, seeks to question the contemporary art scene. Realized with digital technology, this simulation of a human presence breaks with the physical constraints and plunges into the heart of our digitized world.

Embodied with the controversial figure of Jeff Koons, cursed by critics and adored by art collectors - ultimately, the work of Dillon Orr speaks of the creation of proximity, whether through sex, love, art, commerce, noise, silence or any other reason.

Script : Rainald Goetz_ Translation : Mathieu Bertholet, Christine Seghezzi Director : Dillon Orr_ Music : Olivier Fairfield_ Direction and multimedia conception assistant : Guillaume Saindon_ Perfomers : David Bouchard, Annie Cloutier, Alexandre-David Gagon_ Set design : Pierre Antoine Lafon Simard_ Production : Théâtre du Trillium. In partnership with Centre Phi.

More infos >>> https://phi-centre.com/en/event/jeff-koons-en/





Related Articles Shows View More Montreal Stories

More Hot Stories For You