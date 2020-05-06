 Infinithéâtre Opens Its Play Development To The Public

Infinithéâtre is inviting members of the public across Canada to The Infinite Playwrights' Chat Room to participate online in the development of a series of exciting new plays. Once a week, a different script of a work-in-progress from six Québec playwrights will be released. If the synopsis of the play intrigues you or you enjoy reading early work and being part of the process, they are looking for your input to help develop and write the next draft. The Infinite Playwrights' Chat Room runs Thursdays, May 14-June 25.

This is a genuine dramaturgical process. If interested, people have ten days to read the play and think about feedback; any questions, observations and suggestions they'd like to offer. These comments from diverse readers help the writer make decisions about the next version. During a live Zoom session your suggestions will be put forth, providing the writer with fresh inspiration for their next phase of development.

As audience members, the general public is welcome to audit the event and add comments in a Q&A session. If you would like to participate live in the discussion with the playwright, moderator and other select creatives, just let Infinithéâtre know when you email your comments. You could then be invited as a guest into the room. The Chats can also be watched live on Infinithéâtre's Facebook page.

Paul Van Dyck kicks things off with King of Canada (please see description below). After that, The Infinite Playwrights' Chat Room will happen every Thursday at 5PM. Oren Safdie is up May 21 with Imminent Domain. Other writers to follow in future weeks are Marianne Ackerman, Alexandria Haber & Ned Cox, David Sherman, and Alice Abracen.

From Guy Sprung, Infinithéâtre Artistic Director: "Times are dark for all of us, but for live theatre, the times are literally dark. Infinithéâtre is using this lockdown time to develop work for the future. Theatre will return and we will need inspired new plays; you can add your voice to the play-development process."

Infinithéâtre is the sole theatre in Québec (in French or English) whose mission is to develop, promote, produce and broker only plays written or adapted by Québec and Indigenous Canadian writers.

To register for the webinar: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vfrpajZ5SouT0KcAMvKKUw or watch live on Infinithéâtre's Facebook page.





