Guelph Fringe Festival Presents BANJOKER Tony Molesworth

From Thursday August 4 through Saturday August 6, international touring funny man Tony Molesworth returns to The Royal City for a 3 day run in the Guelph Fringe Festival with his one-man comedy and banjo shtick show titled "BANJOKER". Local music fans will remember him as the emcee of the popular annual Guelph BanjoFest.

A comedy club headliner for twenty years, Molesworth has shared the stage with hundreds of stars including Jim Carrey, Howie Mandel, John Candy, Rick Moranis, Russell Peters, Jerry Lewis, and has opened for music legends Weird Al Yankovich, U2, John Mayall, and Elvis Costello.



Molesworth's diverse talents and wide experience are apparent from the second he appears on stage. Described as a fast-paced comedy pickin n' shtick banjo show with random acts of nonsense, "BANJOKER", his latest show which he both wrote and performs in was awarded "Funniest Show" in the Nanaimo Fringe Festival in 2019.

Venue: The RED BRICK CAFE, 8 Douglas St, Guelph, ON N1H 2S9

Showtimes: Thurs Aug 4 @ 6:30 pm, Aug 5 @ 9:30pm, Sat Aug 6 @ 1pm