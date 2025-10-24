Dominique Fils-Aimé to Bring THE SUNSHINE TOUR to TD Music Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Massey Hall will present acclaimed Jazz singer-songwriter Dominique Fils-Aimé at TD Music Hall, her Toronto stop on her Sunshine Tour.

The Sunshine Tour promises to be a celebration of warmth, resilience, and sharing—themes dear to the artist—a prelude to the release of her new album, coming in 2026.

Over the past two years, Dominique Fils-Aimé has conquered the world stage, accumulating more than 150 shows in 15 countries: 71 in Canada (including 53 in Quebec), 43 in Europe, 28 in the United States, 5 in Japan, 2 in Brazil, and 1 in Africa.

Rising star in vocal jazz and double JUNO Award winner, Dominique Fils-Aimé is a Montreal singer-songwriter who puts the history of African-American musical culture into the heart of her work. Whether in Canada (with Allison Russell at Toronto's Koerner Hall), in Europe (opening for Melody Gardot, Diana Krall, and Ibrahim Maalouf), or in the United States (with acclaimed performances in New York and Los Angeles), Dominique Fils-Aimé captivates her spectators and leads them on a transcendent journey.