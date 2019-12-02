BWW Regional Awards
December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Montreal Awards!

Article Pixel Dec. 2, 2019  
Voting is now underway for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Montreal:

Best Actor - Leading or Featured (Community)
Craig Dalley - CABARET - Cote Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 23%
 Joel Bernstein - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - WISTA 14%
 John Elliott - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Lakeshore players 12%

Best Actress - Leading or Featured (Community)
Jade Boisvert - LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM 15%
 Jeanne Motulsky - CABARET - Cote St-Luc Dramatic Society 14%
 Marie-Pier Poulin - LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM 10%

Best Community Theatre Company
Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society 25%
 WISTA 21%
 CoMUM 18%

Best Direction of a Musical (Professional/Independent)
Debora Friedmann - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 36%
 COREY PAYETTE - CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE AND URBAN INK 17%
 Amy Blackmore - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Mainline 16%

Best Direction of a Play (Professional/Independent)
Lisa Rubin - INDECENT - The Segal Centre for Performing Arts 22%
 Tamara Brown - HOW BLACK MOTHERS SAY I LOVE YOU - Black Theatre Workshop 17%
 Amanda Kellock - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - repercussion theatre 13%

Best Direction of a Play or Musical (Community)
Maxim David / Audrée Rossignol - LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM 27%
 Anisa Cameron - CABARET - Cote Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 25%
 Juliana Astorino - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - WISTA 17%

Best Ensemble (Community)
LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM 25%
 CABARET - Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society 23%
 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - WISTA 15%

Best Ensemble Cast (Professional/Independent)
BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 36%
 ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Mainline 17%
 HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - In the Wings Promotions 13%

Best Fringe Festival Production 
BATH/ORY - FIMIIDO 28%
 THE MAN BEHIND THE CURTIAN - productions presents 16%
 THE GET TOGETHER - Mapscastle 15%

Best Independent Theatre Company
Contact Theatre 44%
 In the Wings Promotions 20%
 Snowglobe Theatre 17%

Best Leading Actor - Musical (Professional/Independent)
Joel Bernstein - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 45%
 Andrew Morrisey - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - In the Wings Promotions 23%
 DILLAN CHIBLOW - CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE and URBAN INK 21%

Best Leading Actor - Play (Professional/Independent)
Ryan Bommarito - INDECENT - The Segal Centre for Performing Arts 21%
 Steven Charles - CHOIR BOY - Centaur Theatre 16%
 Chance Jones-Sauray - HAMLET - Snowglobe Thatre 15%

Best Leading Actress - Musical (Professional/Independent)
Camille Cormier-Morasse - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 42%
 EVA FOOTE - ONCE - SEGAL CENTRE 23%
 Cheyenne Scott - CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE 21%

Best Leading Actress - Play (Professional/Independent)
Cara Krisman - INDECENT - The Segal Centre for Performing Arts 21%
 Alexandra Przybyla - PROOF - Snowglobe Theatre 18%
 SARAH CONSTIBLE - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - SEGAL CENTRE 18%

Best Musical (Community)
CABARET - Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society 28%
 LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM 26%
 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - WISTA 23%

Best Musical (Professional/Independent)
BONNIE & CLYDE, THE MUSICAL - Contact Theatre 47%
 CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE AND URBAN INK 23%
 HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - In the Wings Promotions 17%

Best Musical Direction
William Karras - LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM 23%
 Corina Vincelli - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 17%
 David Terriault - CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE 13%

Best Original Choreography
Jesse Matteau - LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM 25%
 Debora Friedmann - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 24%
 Vincent Bourdages - 9 TO 5 - WISTA 17%

Best Original Costume Design (Professional/Independent)
Jess Beyer & Adrienne Gantenberg - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Contact Theatre 47%
 LOUISE BOURRET - INDECENT - SEGAL CENTRE 18%
 Sig Moser - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - In the Wings Promotions 16%

Best Original Lighting Design (Professional/Independent)
Malika Pharand - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 39%
 JEFF HARRISON - CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE AND URBAN INK 18%
 CLAUDE ACCOLAS - INDECENT - SEGAL CENTRE 12%

Best Original Set Design (Professional/Independent)
Kenzia Dallie - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 41%
 BRIAN DUDKIEWICZ - INDECENT - SEGAL CENTRE 16%
 Ken Mackenzie - ONCE - SEGAL CENTRE 14%

Best Original Sound Design (Professional/Independent)
Evan Brown - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 44%
 Kris Boyd - CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE AND URBAN INK 24%
 Brian Kenny - ONCE - Segal Centre 13%

Best Performance by a Female in a Featured Role - Musical (Professional/Independent)
Julia Kennific - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 40%
 Michelle St-John - CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE AND URBAN INK 15%
 Leya Gervais - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 12%

Best Performance by a Female in a Featured Role - Play (Professional/Independent)
Julia Juhas - INDECENT - SEGAL CENTRE 57%
 VICTORIA BARKOFF - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - SEGAL CENTRE 23%
 ELLIE MOON - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - SEGAL CENTRE 20%

Best Performance by a Male in a Featured Role - Musical (Professional/Independent)
Daniel Wilkenfeld - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 23%
 Mike Mastromonaco - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 23%
 AARON M WELLS - CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE AND URBAN INK 19%

Best Performance by a Male in a Featured Role - Play (Professional/Independent)
SAM STEIN - INDECENT - SEGAL CENTRE 47%
 OLIVER BECKER - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - SEGAL CENTRE 31%
 Jake Juli Caceres - GLENGARRY GLENROSS - Mainline 22%

Best Play (Community)
ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Hudson Players Theatre 42%
 THE MIRACLE WORKER - Lakeshore players 32%
 ALMOST, MAINE - Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society 26%

Best Play (Professional/Independent)
INDECENT - SEGAL CENTRE 21%
 CHOIR BOY - Centaur Theatre 16%
 HOW BLACK MOTHERS SAY I LOVE YOU - Centaur Theatre 13%

Best Professional Theatre Company
The Segal Centre For The Performing Arts 39%
 Contact Theatre 31%
 In the Wings Promotions 12%

Emerging Artist Award
Jeremy Lewis - FIREBRINGER - Just Right Productions 18%
 Jade Boisvert - LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM 15%
 Craig Dalley - CABARET - Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society 14%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

