December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Montreal Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Montreal:
Best Actor - Leading or Featured (Community)
Best Actress - Leading or Featured (Community)
Best Community Theatre Company
Best Direction of a Musical (Professional/Independent)
Best Direction of a Play (Professional/Independent)
Best Direction of a Play or Musical (Community)
Best Ensemble (Community)
Best Ensemble Cast (Professional/Independent)
Best Fringe Festival Production
Best Independent Theatre Company
Best Leading Actor - Musical (Professional/Independent)
Best Leading Actor - Play (Professional/Independent)
Best Leading Actress - Musical (Professional/Independent)
Best Leading Actress - Play (Professional/Independent)
Best Musical (Community)
Best Musical (Professional/Independent)
Best Musical Direction
Best Original Choreography
Best Original Costume Design (Professional/Independent)
Best Original Lighting Design (Professional/Independent)
Best Original Set Design (Professional/Independent)
Best Original Sound Design (Professional/Independent)
Best Performance by a Female in a Featured Role - Musical (Professional/Independent)
Best Performance by a Female in a Featured Role - Play (Professional/Independent)
Best Performance by a Male in a Featured Role - Musical (Professional/Independent)
Best Performance by a Male in a Featured Role - Play (Professional/Independent)
Best Play (Community)
Best Play (Professional/Independent)
Best Professional Theatre Company
Emerging Artist Award
Craig Dalley - CABARET - Cote Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 23%
Joel Bernstein - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - WISTA 14%
John Elliott - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Lakeshore players 12%
Jade Boisvert - LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM 15%
Jeanne Motulsky - CABARET - Cote St-Luc Dramatic Society 14%
Marie-Pier Poulin - LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM 10%
Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society 25%
WISTA 21%
CoMUM 18%
Debora Friedmann - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 36%
COREY PAYETTE - CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE AND URBAN INK 17%
Amy Blackmore - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Mainline 16%
Lisa Rubin - INDECENT - The Segal Centre for Performing Arts 22%
Tamara Brown - HOW BLACK MOTHERS SAY I LOVE YOU - Black Theatre Workshop 17%
Amanda Kellock - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - repercussion theatre 13%
Maxim David / Audrée Rossignol - LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM 27%
Anisa Cameron - CABARET - Cote Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 25%
Juliana Astorino - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - WISTA 17%
LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM 25%
CABARET - Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society 23%
9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - WISTA 15%
BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 36%
ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Mainline 17%
HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - In the Wings Promotions 13%
BATH/ORY - FIMIIDO 28%
THE MAN BEHIND THE CURTIAN - productions presents 16%
THE GET TOGETHER - Mapscastle 15%
Contact Theatre 44%
In the Wings Promotions 20%
Snowglobe Theatre 17%
Joel Bernstein - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 45%
Andrew Morrisey - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - In the Wings Promotions 23%
DILLAN CHIBLOW - CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE and URBAN INK 21%
Ryan Bommarito - INDECENT - The Segal Centre for Performing Arts 21%
Steven Charles - CHOIR BOY - Centaur Theatre 16%
Chance Jones-Sauray - HAMLET - Snowglobe Thatre 15%
Camille Cormier-Morasse - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 42%
EVA FOOTE - ONCE - SEGAL CENTRE 23%
Cheyenne Scott - CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE 21%
Cara Krisman - INDECENT - The Segal Centre for Performing Arts 21%
Alexandra Przybyla - PROOF - Snowglobe Theatre 18%
SARAH CONSTIBLE - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - SEGAL CENTRE 18%
CABARET - Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society 28%
LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM 26%
9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - WISTA 23%
BONNIE & CLYDE, THE MUSICAL - Contact Theatre 47%
CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE AND URBAN INK 23%
HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - In the Wings Promotions 17%
William Karras - LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM 23%
Corina Vincelli - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 17%
David Terriault - CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE 13%
Jesse Matteau - LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM 25%
Debora Friedmann - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 24%
Vincent Bourdages - 9 TO 5 - WISTA 17%
Jess Beyer & Adrienne Gantenberg - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Contact Theatre 47%
LOUISE BOURRET - INDECENT - SEGAL CENTRE 18%
Sig Moser - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - In the Wings Promotions 16%
Malika Pharand - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 39%
JEFF HARRISON - CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE AND URBAN INK 18%
CLAUDE ACCOLAS - INDECENT - SEGAL CENTRE 12%
Kenzia Dallie - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 41%
BRIAN DUDKIEWICZ - INDECENT - SEGAL CENTRE 16%
Ken Mackenzie - ONCE - SEGAL CENTRE 14%
Evan Brown - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 44%
Kris Boyd - CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE AND URBAN INK 24%
Brian Kenny - ONCE - Segal Centre 13%
Julia Kennific - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 40%
Michelle St-John - CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE AND URBAN INK 15%
Leya Gervais - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 12%
Julia Juhas - INDECENT - SEGAL CENTRE 57%
VICTORIA BARKOFF - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - SEGAL CENTRE 23%
ELLIE MOON - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - SEGAL CENTRE 20%
Daniel Wilkenfeld - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 23%
Mike Mastromonaco - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 23%
AARON M WELLS - CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE AND URBAN INK 19%
SAM STEIN - INDECENT - SEGAL CENTRE 47%
OLIVER BECKER - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - SEGAL CENTRE 31%
Jake Juli Caceres - GLENGARRY GLENROSS - Mainline 22%
ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Hudson Players Theatre 42%
THE MIRACLE WORKER - Lakeshore players 32%
ALMOST, MAINE - Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society 26%
INDECENT - SEGAL CENTRE 21%
CHOIR BOY - Centaur Theatre 16%
HOW BLACK MOTHERS SAY I LOVE YOU - Centaur Theatre 13%
The Segal Centre For The Performing Arts 39%
Contact Theatre 31%
In the Wings Promotions 12%
Jeremy Lewis - FIREBRINGER - Just Right Productions 18%
Jade Boisvert - LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM 15%
Craig Dalley - CABARET - Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society 14%
