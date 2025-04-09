Centaur Theatre to Present FOR THE PLEASURE OF SEEING HER AGAIN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 56th season at Centaur Theatre will celebrate the most iconic Montreal playwright Michel Tremblay in a brand-new production of For the Pleasure of Seeing Her Again translated by the Governor General's Award-winning Linda Gaboriau.

Featuring the luminary actors Ellen David and Emmanuel Schwartz and directed by the esteemed Alice Ronfard making her Centaur Theatre debut, this production celebrates the collaboration between the French and English communities that Centaur Theatre makes possible.

“I am so honoured to be able to invite Alice Ronfard to Centaur Theatre to direct Michel Tremblay's iconic play about his mother. She is one of Quebec's most renowned directors and brings a long creative relationship with Tremblay's work, which will reveal it to our audience in a whole new way.” -Eda Holmes, Artistic & Executive Director, Centaur Theatre

Celebrate the legacy of Michel Tremblay, a master storyteller whose works have redefined Quebec theatre and resonated with audiences worldwide. For the Pleasure of Seeing Her Again is a touching and witty homage to Tremblay's mother, a strong-willed and charismatic woman whose passion for storytelling and fierce wit ignited his love for literature and theatre.

This heartfelt play offers a glimpse into the unique relationship that inspired Tremblay to become the celebrated artist he is today. Set against the backdrop of working-class Montreal in the 1950s and 1960s, the story is both deeply personal and universally relatable. Through Tremblay's dialogue, masterfully translated by the acclaimed Linda Gaboriau, the play takes the audience on an emotional journey filled with laughter, nostalgia, and the bittersweet difficulty of living with those prickly characters we can't help but love.

The English-language premiere of this contemporary classic of Quebec drama took place at Centaur in 1998, and the production was hugely popular, going on to tour Canada and the United States. Centaur is thrilled to bring this masterpiece back to Montreal audiences in a new production directed by the luminary Alice Ronfard and featuring two of the brightest stars of the Montreal stage – Ellen David and Emmanuel Schwartz. We invite you once again to experience the warmth, humour, and passion that define Tremblay's storytelling.

This play not only celebrates a cornerstone of Canadian theatre but also highlights the significance of translating Quebecois works for English-speaking audiences, an effort that enriches the cultural dialogue between Quebec and the rest of Canada. With the help of a talented creative team, the production provides a rare opportunity for English-speaking audiences to experience the emotional depth and theatrical brilliance of a classic Quebecois piece, making it one of the must-see shows of the season.

