Centaur Theatre In Collaboration With TOHU, Leaps Into A Brand New Season

Centaur Theatre and TOHU explode onto the fall cultural scene with the limited-run return engagement of Un Poyo Rojo, the hilarious international sensation from Argentina. The show, which runs from September 24th to 29th, first visited Montreal as part of the Montreal Complètement Cirque festival in July of 2018. After recent triumphs at the Venice Biennale as well as performances in Spain, Portugal, and the UK, the theatrical acrobats and original creators of the show, Luciano Rosso and Nicolás Poggi, bring it back to Montreal as part of a North American tour.

Two men in a gym locker room ... the possibilities for rivalry, jealousy, desire, and illumination are endless in this crazy crossover between dance, sport and theatre. These uniquely gifted acrobatic actors depict every hue of masculine identity-from testosterone-stoked virility to artful seduction-with riotous results. It's a hilarious look at the game of seduction and male rivalry in a striking portrayal of our physical and spiritual potential.

Un Poyo Rojo was born in 2008 when Rosso and Poggi were creating an act for a variety show in the Centro Cultural Laboratorio in Buenos Aires. They wanted to create a short comedic duet to reveal different relationships between two men, using elements of dance and theatre. Now, with more than 8 seasons in Buenos Aires under their belts and years touring throughout Latin America and the world, they have consolidated a piece of physical theatre that defines the term "virile".

"We loved Un Poyo Rojo when it first came to Centaur last summer", said Eda Holmes, Artistic and Executive Director of Centaur Theatre. "It celebrates how far the art of theatre can go in the hands (or in this case the bodies) of great artists. Using physicality and acrobatics as language, it becomes thoroughly accessible and allows us to see ourselves in the desires of the two characters; to be not only seen but to be admired and ultimately loved. It's a playful, open invitation to accept ourselves, 'warts and all', while enjoying a good laugh."





Related Articles Shows View More Montreal Stories

More Hot Stories For You