CANDIDA to Begin Performances at The Shaw Festival This Weekend

Perennial Bernard Shaw favourite Candida starts previews Saturday at the Royal George Theatre. Severn Thompson directs an updated version of this classic love triangle, eliciting intriguing and delightful performances at every turn.



Candida (Sochi Fried) is happily married to the modernist Reverend James Morell (Sanjay Talwar), but finds herself curiously intrigued by penniless poet, Eugene Marchbanks (Johnathan Sousa). Marchbanks, a guest of the Morells, is smitten with Candida and resolves to free her from the apparent tedium of her seemingly conventional marriage. Candida, a classic free-thinking Shaw heroine, must decide what she wants more: a life of comfortable stability with her loving husband, or a passionate affair with a dashing young poet.



Candida also features Damien Atkins, Claire Jullien and Ric Reid.



This Shaw Festival production features historically inspired set design by Michelle Tracey, inventive costume design by Ming Wong, evocative lighting design by Louise Guinand and intriguing sound design by Thomas Ryder Payne. The production team includes stage manager Leigh McClymont and assistant stage manager Ferne Hudson.



On stage at the Royal George Theatre (85 Queen Street) from July 13 to October 11 (available for review beginning July 31), Candida is recommended for audience members 14+/Grade 9+. Running time is approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes, including one intermission.



Direct bus service from Downtown Toronto and Burlington to Niagara-on-the-Lake is available on the Toronto-Niagara Shaw Express. Luxury buses are standard size wheelchair accessible, offer free Wi-Fi and have an on-board host. $34 return per person. Ticket to a 2024 performance is required. Please pre-arrange with the Box Office. Schedule is subject to change. Please confirm dates and times with the Shaw Festival Box Office. For more information or to purchase tickets or a seat on the Toronto-Niagara Shaw Express, please contact the Shaw Festival Box Office at 1-800-511-SHAW or visit shawfest.com.



Mask use at The Shaw: Masks are not currently required in our theatres. Though wearing a mask is optional, it is recommended; however, the choice remains at the discretion and comfort of the individual. The Shaw continues to maintain its Duty of Care measures. Patrons are also requested to refrain from attending any performance or event if presenting COVID-19 symptoms.





