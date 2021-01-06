Black Theatre Workshop to Kick Off 50th Anniversary Season With SANCTUARY
Sanctuary will be presented Friday, Jan 15, 3pm.
Black Theatre Workshop is about to kick off its 50th Anniversary season with the annual Discovery Series, which will be streamed live on the BTW Facebook and YouTube pages on Friday, January 15, 3pm. The series presents a reading of a new work in development and this year's play is Sanctuary by BTW's newly appointed Artistic Associate, Lydie Dubuisson.Sanctuary is a feminist conversation between a teenage girl and her sister, her godmother, her best friend, her pastor and God, as she takes refuge in the sanctuary of her church while searching for answers about her destiny. For this creation, Lydie Dubuisson juggles with English and Haitian Creole to explore the complexity of an identity but also to create a moment of reflection on the role of women and continuity.
CAST
Vlad Alexis - Kevin
Chadia Kikondjo - Martha
Mireille Métellus - Sister Anita
Espoir Segbeaya - Claudia
Tamara Brown - Director
Lydie Dubuisson - Playwright
Danielle Skene - Stage Manager