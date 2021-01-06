Black Theatre Workshop to Kick Off 50th Anniversary Season With SANCTUARY

Black Theatre Workshop is about to kick off its 50th Anniversary season with the annual Discovery Series, which will be streamed live on the BTW Facebook and YouTube pages on Friday, January 15, 3pm. The series presents a reading of a new work in development and this year's play is Sanctuary by BTW's newly appointed Artistic Associate, Lydie Dubuisson.

Sanctuary is a feminist conversation between a teenage girl and her sister, her godmother, her best friend, her pastor and God, as she takes refuge in the sanctuary of her church while searching for answers about her destiny. For this creation, Lydie Dubuisson juggles with English and Haitian Creole to explore the complexity of an identity but also to create a moment of reflection on the role of women and continuity.

CAST

Vlad Alexis - Kevin

Chadia Kikondjo - Martha

Mireille Métellus - Sister Anita

Espoir Segbeaya - Claudia

CREATIVE TEAMTamara Brown - DirectorLydie Dubuisson - PlaywrightDanielle Skene - Stage Manager

blacktheatreworkshop.ca/sanctuary