BLUE METROPOLIS LITERARY FESTIVAL Returns April 24

Over one hundred national and international invitees will tackle the thought-provoking theme: the challenges of our times.

Mar. 22, 2021  

From April 24 to May 2 the Blue Metropolis International Literary Festival will open its virtual doors for the spring 2021 program, including the TD-Blue Metropolis Children's Festival.

There will be over fifty multilingual (English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic) free panels, debates and interviews-complete with fresh points of view on subjects that interest a diverse range of readers and thinkers.

The TD-Blue Metropolis Children's Festival, now a year-round celebration, offers a family-friendly line-up. International Children's Book Day is April 2. For programming and information: bluemetropolis.org/youth/

Complete festival program unveiled on Wed. April 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m..

For more information: bluemetropolis.org/2021festival/.


