WYO, CTG To Present A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center and Civic Theatre Guild will present the annual WYO/CTG Co-Production — “A Little Night Music” opening May 3. Directed by Erin Kranz-Linden with music direction by Ryan Landis, “A Little Night Music” is the winner of five Tony Awards including Best Musical and features a very talented local cast.

Set in 1900 Sweden, “A Little Night Music” explores the tangled web of relationships centered around actress, Desirée Armfeldt, and the men who love her: a lawyer by the name of Fredrik Egerman and the Count Carl-Magnus Malcom. When the traveling actress performs in Fredrik's town, the estranged lovers' passion rekindles striking a flurry of jealousy and suspicion between Desirée; Fredrik; Fredrick's wife, Anne; Desirée's current lover, the Count; and the Count's wife, Charlotte. Both men — as well as their jealous wives — agree to join Desirée and her family for a weekend in the country at Desirée's mother's estate. With everyone in one place, infinite possibilities of new romances and second chances bring endless surprises.

This beautiful, hilarious and witty production is rife with aching moments of adoration, regret and desire underscored by Steven Sondheim's sumptuous score. Productions are set for May 3-5 and 9-12 in the WYO's Mars Theater.

A Little Night Music is produced in partnership with the WYO Theater and Civic Theatre Guild and is sponsored by Dan Cole, Gene & Kandi Davis, Mark & Teresa Law, and Pilch & Reed CPAs.

RATED PG-13

ABOUT THE CIVIC Theatre Guild / WYO THEATER CO-PRODUCTION

The CTG/WYO Co-Production is an annual collaboration between the WYO Theater and Civic Theatre Guild to present a community based production at the WYO.

