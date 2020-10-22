University of Missoula Presents THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY the Musical

“The Theory of Relativity” will run from Oct. 28-Nov. 8.

University of Montana theater, dance and music students will present a joyous and moving look at our surprisingly interconnected lives with "The Theory of Relativity" as UM's next online production Oct. 28-Nov. 8.

The musical is directed by Associate Professor Pam Stiehl and music-directed by third-year Master of Fine Arts student Jane Best. "The Theory of Relativity" may be streamed on demand at any time during its run at UM.

Tickets cost $12 for general admission, $8 for seniors and students, and $10 for UM employees. Tickets are available by visiting https://www.umt.edu/umarts/boxoffice/.

The UM School of Theatre and Dance and UM School of Music are co-producing the acclaimed musical, which was created in 2015 by Drama Desk Award nominees Neil Bartram and Brian Hill.

In the play, a group of Gen Z students create a community out of their shared experiences. Einstein's titular theory and other scientific tenets make the students feel as if they're just little things on this big earth, but they eventually see that finding love can put a big dent in feeling insignificant. Witty, timely and unabashedly emotional, "The Theory of Relativity" is a song cycle that speaks to the interconnectedness of life.

"Musical theatre is a medium that brings people together, and it has been a challenge to figure out what that means when we're not able to physically gather," Best said. "What does it mean to sing together ... separately? This show, with its theme about searching for connection, hits even harder now, and real life imitates art as we search for connection within our socially distanced rehearsals, Zoom coachings and solo recording sessions.

"Seeing these characters yearn for community through a screen is something to which I think we can all relate now," she said. "It's been so exciting to see what the performers have been able to accomplish in our strange new world, and I can't wait for others to see it, too!"

For more information, call Stiehl at 303-709-8720 or email pamyla.stiehl@umontana.edu. To learn more information about the fall 2020 Theatre and Dance mainstage and studio season, visit https://www.umt.edu/umarts/boxoffice/.

Stiehl said the UM School of Theatre and Dance is thrilled to have found a path forward to continue to create and share the work of students, faculty, staff and guest artists during the pandemic.

The mainstage season and Studio Series for fall 2020 are being presented virtually, beaming onto patrons' favorite content-consuming device in safe and innovative ways with the help of online ticketing platform ShowTixs4U. Shows are recorded, and purchased tickets grant online access to each production.

