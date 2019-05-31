Three Dog Night To Perform December 29th in Casper

Three Dog Night is coming to the Casper Event Center in Casper, WY on Sunday, December 29th, 2019. Tickets start at $36.50 and go on-sale Friday, June 7th at 10AM.

Legendary music icons, THREE DOG NIGHT, celebrating nearly 5 decades, claims some of the most astonishing statistics in popular music. In the years 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records or sold more concert tickets than THREE DOG NIGHT.

THREE DOG NIGHT hits wind through the fabric of pop culture today, whether on the radio where they are heard day in and day out, in TV commercials or in major motion pictures -- songs like "Mama Told Me (Not To Come)", "Joy to the World", "Black and White", "Shambala" and "One" serve to heighten our emotions and crystallize THREE DOG NIGHT's continuing popularity.

This Grammy-nominated band is not content resting on its legacy alone. Always working to expand its audience, THREE DOG NIGHT has embraced and been embraced by 21st century music technology. New and existing fans buy THREE DOG NIGHT's music on iTunes as well as at record stores. In fact, releases from this decade alone have sold well over a million copies.

Recently, THREE DOG NIGHT began adding new songs to its arsenal by releasing its first double-A sided single in nearly 25 years. The blistering performance of "Heart Of Blues" and the timely, beautiful a-cappella ballad "Prayer of the Children" are available online at iTunes, Amazon.com and other digital retailers as well as through the official band website (www.threedognight.com).

THREE DOG NIGHT maintains an aggressive, year-round touring schedule of over 70 dates a year. The hit filled concerts are performed for generation-spanning audiences by Danny Hutton (founder/lead vocalist) and Michael Allsup (guitar), Paul Kingery (bass/vocals), Pat Bautz (drums), Howard Laravea (keyboards) and David Morgan (vocals). The band's now-famous name refers to native Australian hunters in the outback who huddled with their dogs for warmth on cold nights; the coldest being a "three dog night".

Boasting chart and sales records that are virtually unmatched in popular music, THREE DOG NIGHT had 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, including 3 #1 singles, 11 Top 10's, 18 straight Top 20's, 7 million-selling singles and 12 straight RIAA Certified Gold LPs. The hits appeared on best-selling charts in all genres (pop, rock and country). Its records continue to sell around the world, reaching beyond the borders of the U.S. into Japan, Canada, Holland, England, Germany, Spain and elsewhere. Tens of millions of THREE DOG NIGHT records have been sold through the years.

Pepper Entertainment

Established in July of 2006, Pepper (PE) is based in Sioux Falls, SD. As one of the fastest scaling, independent promotions company in the Midwest, PE, collectively, exceeds 25 years of experience spanning a broad scope of industry specialties, such as; Live Promotions, Corporate & Private Event Talent Buying, Club & Performing Art Center Programming & Media & Marketing Services. PE recently launched a Digital Media Firm that will specialize its craft around Web Platform Development & Hosting, Digital and Social Media Marketing, Brand Design & Management.

Tickets available at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center, all SinclairTix outlet locations, online at SinclairTix.com, or by phone at 800-442-2256

For more information about Casper Event Center, visit:

www.caspereventscenter.com





