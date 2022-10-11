Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Wailin' Jennys Come To Alberta Blair Theatre This November

The Wailin' Jennys are Nicky Mehta, Ruth Moody, and Heather Masse — three distinct voices that together make an achingly perfect vocal sound.

Oct. 11, 2022  
The Wailin' Jennys Come To Alberta Blair Theatre This November

Alberta Bair Theater will host The Wailin' Jennys on Tuesday, November 1 at 7:30 p.m.

The Wailin' Jennys are Nicky Mehta, Ruth Moody, and Heather Masse - three distinct voices that together make an achingly perfect vocal sound.

Starting as a happy accident of solo singer/songwriters getting together for a one-time-only performance at a tiny guitar shop in Winnipeg, Manitoba, The Wailin' Jennys have grown over the years into one of today's most beloved international folk acts. Founding members Moody and Mehta along with New York-based Masse continue to create some of the most exciting music on the folk-roots scene, stepping up their musical game with each critically lauded recording and thrilling audiences with their renowned live performances.

As part of ABT's First Interstate Bank Performing Arts Series, The Wailin' Jennys is also sponsored by Intermountain Distributing Co. and 94.1 KSKY.

Tickets, $52, $37, $27 student + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.


