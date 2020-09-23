Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Science Zone Announces TRICK OR TREAT TRAIL At The Casper Events Center

The event takes place on Saturday, October 31st from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Sep. 23, 2020  

The Science Zone and Spectra Venue Management are pleased to team-up to present the 2020 TRICK OR TREAT TRAIL at the Casper Events Center on Saturday, October 31st from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Admission to the event is free.

The Trick-or-Treat Trail features twenty-eight decorated vendor booths. The Science Zone provides two tons of candy and each vendor delivers it to trick-or-treaters using COVID-appropriate methods. The Idea Lab, an afterschool program for middle and high school students at The Science Zone, has designed and built a trebuchet by which they will "chunk pumpkins."

The first hour of the event, from 2:00p.m. to 3:00p.m. is for our guests with special needs.

In cooperation with Casper-Natrona County Health Department, event organizers have instituted a series of safety protocols for a safe and responsible event, including:

  • Screening:
    • All employees, vendors, show personnel, and volunteers are temperature and symptom screened upon entrance. All employees, vendors and sub-contractors will wear masks. Gloves will be worn in any hand to hand action and upon any additional requirements to do so;
  • Air Handling:
    • The Casper Events Center's HVAC system has the ability to cycle air 6 times an hour, completely removing current airflow and replacing with fresh air;
  • One Way Traffic:
    • Entrances, aisle ways, concourses, and restrooms will all follow directional arrows with one-way traffic;
  • Masks are highly encouraged to be worn by all attendees;
  • Spacing:
    • Vendor Booths will have minimum of 6 feet in between booth spaces;
  • Limited Admission:
    • Attendance will be monitored to assure we do not surpass current capacity guidelines;
  • Sanitization:
    • Increased sanitization of high-contact areas including bathrooms, concourses, concession stands, elevators, and entrances;
    • Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the venue to promote hand hygiene;

The 2020 Trick or Treat Trail is sponsored in part by Brian Helling - Allstate; Visit Casper! And Natrona County.


